Immigration New Zealand has activated a new hybrid selection model for its Parent Resident Visa on 5 October 2026

Under the new system, approximately 90% of expressions of interest will be selected by date order, while 10% go through a random ballot

The first selection round under the hybrid model is scheduled for 10 November 2026, with the annual visa cap remaining at 2,500

Immigration New Zealand officially activated a new hybrid selection model for its Parent Resident Visa category on 5 October 2026, reshaping how it will consider thousands of applicants for residency.

Under the updated framework, Immigration New Zealand moved all valid expressions of interest (EOIs) as of 5 October 2026 into a single pool. From that pool, Immigration New Zealand will select roughly 90% of EOIs based on submission date, placing applicants in a queue, while choosing the remaining 10% by random ballot. The annual cap of 2,500 visa approvals remains unchanged in principle.

New Zealand mentions the parents that qualifies for its new residence visa selection system. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What existing EOI holders need to know

Applicants who already held a valid EOI on the day the new model took effect do not need to take any action. Immigration New Zealand has confirmed that it will contact eligible EOI holders directly once queue positions have been finalised, and those holders will receive details about where they stand in the order.

The authority has specifically asked applicants not to contact it for queue position information, noting that it is still completing final ordering and transitional arrangements. The first selection round under the hybrid system is scheduled for 10 November 2026.

How the new model changes the process

Previously, the Parent Resident Visa EOI selection process operated differently, and the shift to a hybrid model represents a significant structural change for families hoping to bring parents to New Zealand as permanent residents. The combination of a date-ordered queue with a small ballot component is designed to bring greater structure and predictability to a category that has historically seen high demand.

Read Immigration New Zealand's full announcement on the hybrid selection process.

The Parent Resident Visa lets eligible New Zealand residents and citizens sponsor their parents for permanent residence in New Zealand. With the 2,500 annual approval limit remaining in place, the hybrid model determines each year which applicants advance to the full visa application stage.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand released a list of 25 visitor and transit visas that must now be applied for online.

New Zealand parent resident visa: Family eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its Parent Resident Visa, including the three family members who can apply and the application fee.

The visa offers parents, grandparents, and legal guardians a chance to live in New Zealand indefinitely. But the NZD $5,810 fee may be a major cost for families hoping to reunite.

Source: Legit.ng