The EU plans to help employers recruit foreign workers by simplifying qualification recognition and reducing administrative delays

The proposals also include digital social security documents and stronger enforcement of labour laws to protect workers

The measures still require approval before implementation and will not automatically grant foreign nationals work visas

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The European Union (EU) has proposed new measures to help employers recruit foreign workers by simplifying qualification recognition procedures, reducing administrative hurdles and improving cross-border employment processes.

The European Commission announced the proposals on September 15, 2026, as part of its Fair Labour Mobility Package.

EU Announces New Measures to Make It Easier for Employers to Recruit Foreign Workers

Source: UGC

The package aims to help businesses access skilled workers, address labour shortages and strengthen protections for employees working across EU countries.

It includes five legislative proposals covering professional qualifications, social security documentation and enforcement of labour laws.

The changes could benefit employers seeking skilled professionals and qualified workers hoping to find employment opportunities across Europe.

EU targets delays in recognition of foreign qualifications

One of the major proposals seeks to establish common procedures for recognising qualifications obtained outside the EU, making it easier for employers to assess foreign applicants' credentials.

According to the Commission's skills portability initiative, workers currently face different national recognition systems, which can involve paperwork, additional fees and repeated checks.

The proposed framework would introduce a common digital entry point and clearer deadlines. The Commission says recognition procedures could take no more than 11 weeks, while certain procedures for regulated professions could be completed within five weeks.

The initiative also proposes digital qualifications that employers can verify more easily and a tool to compare qualifications obtained in different countries.

These measures could help businesses recruit professionals whose skills are difficult to assess across borders.

However, recognition requirements will continue to depend on the profession and the applicable national rules. The Commission also proposes automatic recognition for certain qualifications that meet EU training standards and additional conditions.

EU proposes digital social security documents

The package also includes a proposed European Social Security Pass designed to make it easier for workers to prove their social security and health insurance rights when moving between EU countries.

Under the plan, documents would gradually become available in digital formats, reducing paperwork for employees, businesses and public authorities.

The Commission expects digitalisation to make cross-border employment administration more efficient while helping authorities detect fraud and enforce workers' rights.

Another proposal would strengthen the European Labour Authority's ability to support national authorities in enforcing labour laws and coordinating cross-border inspections.

The measures are intended to improve compliance and prevent businesses from gaining an unfair advantage through the exploitation of workers.

New rules still require approval

The proposals do not automatically grant foreign nationals permission to work in Europe or introduce a universal work visa.

They must go through the EU legislative process before the proposed changes can take effect. Individual countries will also retain authority over admission to their territories and the standards required to practise regulated professions.

EU Announces New Measures to Make It Easier for Employers to Recruit Foreign Workers

Source: UGC

For employers, the proposals could reduce recruitment delays and simplify the verification of professional qualifications. For foreign workers, they could provide clearer procedures for having their skills assessed.

However, applicants will still need to meet the relevant immigration, employment and professional licensing requirements in their destination countries.

UK updates immigration policy

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that the British High Commission (BHC) introduced electronic visas for two groups of visa applications.

As per the update, Nigerians applying for study visas or work visas from July 15, 2025, will no longer be given a physical visa sticker (vignette) in their passports.

Successful applicants will, instead, get an electronic visa in line with the UK government’s plan to transition to a modern, digital immigration system.

Source: Legit.ng