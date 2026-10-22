Germany's official visa guidelines name six countries whose citizens can apply for a residence permit after arriving in Germany without a prior visa

The six countries are Andorra, Brazil, El Salvador, Honduras, Monaco, and San Marino, and Germany has attached one specific condition to the privilege

Citizens who plan to take up employment in Germany do not qualify under this arrangement and must obtain a visa before travelling

Germany has outlined a specific condition that citizens of six countries must meet before they can apply for a residence permit after arriving in the country, according to information published by the German Federal Foreign Office.

According to Germany's official visa guidelines, citizens of Andorra, Brazil, El Salvador, Honduras, Monaco, and San Marino are permitted to enter Germany and apply for their residence permit from within the country, rather than going through a German embassy or consulate before travelling.

Germany issues guideline for residence permit regarding six countries. Photo credit: Leo Baeck Institute.

Source: UGC

However, the arrangement comes with one firm condition: the applicant must not intend to take up employment.

Anyone from these six countries who plans to work in Germany is required to obtain a national visa, known as a D visa, before making the trip.

Germany: The One Condition That Changes Everything

The distinction between travelling to Germany for non-employment purposes and travelling to work there is the line that determines whether citizens of these six countries need a visa in advance.

Germany's guidelines state clearly that employment may only begin once a residence permit explicitly authorising such work has been issued.

Arriving without a visa and then seeking employment without the proper permit would put a person in breach of German immigration rules.

For nationals of a broader group of countries, including Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, a more straightforward arrangement applies.

These passport holders can enter Germany without a visa for any purpose and apply for their residence permit after arrival, without the employment restriction that applies to the six-country group.

How Germany's D Visa System Works

For those who do not fall into either of these categories, or for the six-country nationals who intend to work, a national D visa is the required route.

This long-stay visa allows the holder to travel to Germany and then apply to the local immigration office, known as the Ausländerbehörde, for a residence permit.

Processing times for D visas vary considerably, ranging from approximately two weeks for certain employment categories to as long as six months for self-employed applicants.

Germany has also been expanding its online consular services, with selected categories of long-stay D visas now available for online application through the Federal Foreign Office's Consular Services Portal.

Germany publishes jobs in high demand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany published an official list of job categories where skilled workers are urgently needed across multiple industries.

The country is actively seeking professionals ranging from physicians and engineers to craftspeople and IT specialists.

Source: Legit.ng