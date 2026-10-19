The UK government disclosed the website where foreigners can apply for a Skilled Worker visa and outlined the requirements to qualify

According to the website, applicants must earn at least £41,700 per year or the going rate for their job, whichever is higher, to meet salary requirements

The website also shows that before applying, candidates need a certificate of sponsorship from a Home Office-approved UK employer, valid for three months

The UK government explained how foreign nationals can apply for a Skilled Worker visa via the official website.

The publication set out the eligibility requirements, salary thresholds, and the role of approved employers in the process.

UK outlines the official website where foreigners can apply for Skilled Worker visa. Photo credit: Images By Tang Ming Tung/ Getty Images, BBC.

Source: UGC

The gov.uk Skilled Worker visa page serves as the central resource for anyone looking to work in the United Kingdom under this route, and it is particularly relevant for those considering the popular japa option of relocating abroad for better opportunities.

Who Qualifies for a UK Skilled Worker Visa

Three core conditions must be satisfied before an application can proceed.

The applicant's job must appear on the list of eligible roles, their employer must hold Home Office approval as a licensed sponsor, and the offered salary must meet the minimum threshold set for that type of work.

The standard minimum salary stands at £41,700 per year, though applicants must earn whichever is higher between that figure and the going rate for their specific occupation.

Each role carries its own four-digit occupation code, and candidates can look theirs up using the CASCOT occupation coding tool if their employer has not already provided it.

Sponsorship and the Certificate of Sponsorship

A job offer from a Home Office-approved employer is a firm requirement before any application can begin.

These employers, referred to as sponsors, are responsible for confirming that an applicant meets the eligibility criteria and issuing a certificate of sponsorship as proof.

The certificate is an electronic record carrying a reference number needed during the UK visa application process.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng