Nafisat Momoh left Plateau State for the University of Ilorin, believing Agriculture would be a straightforward course

Midway through her degree, she suffered a devastating personal loss that pushed her to the edge of quitting her education

She reflected on her journey as she crossed the finish line with an impressive CGPA, earning a First Class degree

When Nafisat Momoh boarded a vehicle for what would be a 14-hour journey from Plateau State to Kwara State, she was young, hopeful, and, by her own admission, not entirely sure what she was getting herself into.

The University of Ilorin had not admitted her into her preferred course, so she accepted Agriculture without much concern.

A UNILORIN graduate recounts struggles as she bags first class and posts her CGPA. Photo: LinkedIn/ Nafisat Momoh

Source: Getty Images

Having studied the subject at secondary school level, she assumed the university version would be familiar ground. "Is it not just Agriculture? The same Agriculture I did in secondary school? This should be easy, jorrr!" she later recalled thinking at the time.

That assumption did not survive contact with university life.

UNILORIN first class graduate shares struggles, CGPA

Agriculture proved far more demanding than she had anticipated, testing her intellectually, financially, and physically in equal measure. She arrived without a First Class in mind but held firmly to a personal principle: whatever is worth doing deserves full effort. That conviction became the foundation she built her academic career on.

Her first two years were manageable, in large part because her father was a constant source of encouragement throughout that period. His death changed the shape of her journey entirely. There were stretches, particularly during her final year, when continuing felt nearly impossible. She kept going nonetheless, crediting her faith and perseverance for carrying her through the hardest days.

The result of that perseverance became clear when Nafisat graduated from the University of Ilorin in October 2026 with a First Class degree in Agriculture and a CGPA of 4.72 out of 5.00.

Sharing the news in a LinkedIn post, she reflected on how much the achievement represented beyond a grade on paper. For her, it stands as proof of resilience, consistency, and the kind of growth that only comes from being stretched past what feels bearable.

Reactions trail UNILORIN first class graduate's CGPA

Friends and well-wishers moved quickly to celebrate her.

Rukayat Subair wrote:

"Congratulations my love."

Yakub Shakirudeeen Olaide added:

"Congratulations Nafisat. May the Universe be luckied to have you. Go out there and fly."

Zainab Oloriegbe joined in:

"Congratulations scholar Nafisat🎉🎊 Unto greatness."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng