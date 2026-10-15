Ireland's immigration authority has outlined the requirements foreigners must meet to qualify for long-term residency in the country

Applicants must show at least 60 months of legal residence backed by qualifying passport stamps or valid Irish Residence Permit cards

Successful applicants may also bring their spouse and dependents under the scheme, though certain work restrictions apply

Ireland's immigration authority has published the full set of conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy to secure long-term residency in the country.

The authority sets out a clear but demanding checklist for those hoping to put down permanent roots.

Ireland lists conditions for foreigners to qualify for long-term residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Ireland: Who qualifies for long-term residency?

According to the Irish Immigration Service, the cornerstone of eligibility is a minimum of 60 months of legal residence in Ireland. Crucially, that period is calculated based on qualifying stamps in the applicant's passport or the validity of expired Irish Residence Permit (IRP) cards, not on the start and end dates listed on employment permits. Any gap in which a valid stamp or IRP card was absent will simply not count towards the total.

Beyond the residency requirement, applicants must have held employment permits or critical skills permits issued by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment. They must also be in employment at the time of application and must remain employed throughout and after the process. Self-employed individuals are explicitly excluded.

Additional conditions require that applicants have not placed an undue financial burden on the State, have maintained a clean record with An Garda Síochána (the Irish Police), and have not breached the terms of any previous permission to reside in Ireland. Legal residency must also be in place at the time the application is submitted.

Ireland long-term residency: What approval means for families

A successful application opens the door for a spouse and dependants to also apply for long-term residency, provided they too have been legally resident in Ireland for the same qualifying 60-month period.

Spouses or dependants granted long-term residency will receive either a Stamp 1G or a Stamp 3 permission, depending on the type of employment permit held by the primary applicant. Those issued a Stamp 3 permission should note that it does not carry the right to work in Ireland.

All criteria listed must be met simultaneously for an application to be considered. Meeting some but not all of the conditions will render an applicant ineligible.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng