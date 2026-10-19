Sweden's Migration Board outlined specific requirements that foreign parents must satisfy before they can be granted a residence permit to live with their child in the country

The child in Sweden must hold one of several qualifying statuses, including Swedish citizenship or a permanent residence permit, before a parent can apply

Parents who apply too late or who only became emotionally dependent on their child after the child moved to Sweden may be disqualified from obtaining a permit

Sweden has spelled out the conditions under which foreign parents can obtain a residence permit to relocate and live with their child in the country, with the Swedish Migration Board providing a detailed breakdown of the rules that apply.

The guidance targets parents of children under the age of 18 who already have permission to live in Sweden. It applies specifically to citizens from countries outside the EU and EEA, as well as EU citizens who do not hold the right of residence in Sweden.

Sweden lists 5 conditions foreign parents must meet to get residence permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Sweden residence permit: Conditions for foreign parents

1. The parent must hold a valid passport

2. The child must be under 18

3. The child is actively residing in Sweden.

4. If the parent also has a partner living in Sweden, the Migration Board will first evaluate the application on the basis of the relationship with that partner, meaning a separate application for a spousal or cohabitant permit should be submitted first.

5. For parents who previously lived with their child outside Sweden and now wish to join them, a number of additional conditions must be met. The child in Sweden must hold one of the following: Swedish citizenship, Nordic citizenship, a permanent residence card, a permanent residence permit, permanent residence status, or a temporary permit that carries well-founded prospects of eventually becoming permanent.

Where the child holds only a temporary residence permit, they must have lived in Sweden under that permit for at least two years before the parent becomes eligible to apply. Exceptions may be granted if the child is a refugee and the family relationship was established before the child entered Sweden, or where other special circumstances exist.

Timing and emotional dependency are critical

Crucially, the Migration Board places significant weight on the nature and history of the parent-child relationship. The parent and child must have lived together in their country of origin immediately before the child moved to Sweden. Beyond that, both parties must be socially and emotionally dependent on each other to a degree that makes living apart very difficult, and this dependence must have existed prior to the child settling in Sweden.

A purely financial dependence, or one that developed only after the child arrived in Sweden, is not sufficient grounds for approval.

Timing also matters considerably. The Swedish Migration Board advises parents to submit applications as soon as possible after the child receives their qualifying permit. Applying late can result in an outright refusal, particularly if the emotional bond between parent and child is found to have formed only after separation began.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng