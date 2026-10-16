Thailand published the exact financial requirement foreigners must meet to stay with a family member in the country for more than 60 days

The Thai government website specified the minimum bank balance required, along with the types of documents accepted as proof of funds

The amount translates to a specific naira equivalent that gives Nigerians considering the move a clearer picture of what to prepare

Thailand has made clear what foreigners need to show financially if they plan to stay in the country for longer than 60 days to live with a family member.

The requirement, published on the country's official government website, sets a minimum bank balance that applicants must demonstrate before such a stay is approved.

Family visa: Thailand explains how much money foreigners need to qualify. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/belterz

Source: Getty Images

Thailand family stay: Minimum bank balance required

According to Thailand's official website, any foreigner seeking to remain in the country with a family member beyond the 60-day limit must have no less than THB 30,000 (₦1,191,010.) in their bank account.

The website specifies what counts as acceptable proof of this financial standing. Applicants are expected to submit bank statements covering the last three months, or provide a sponsor letter. The relevant portion of the official guidance reads: "Financial evidence: an amount of no less than THB 30,000 (e.g., bank statements for the last three months, sponsor letter)."

What this means for Nigerians considering

For Nigerians in the japa wave who are looking beyond traditional destinations such as Canada, the United Kingdom, or the United States, Thailand represents a less commonly discussed option. The financial threshold, while straightforward, means prospective applicants must plan and ensure their account history over at least three months reflects the required balance.

The requirement applies specifically to stays involving a family member already resident in Thailand, making it distinct from standard tourist visa conditions.

Anyone planning such a move would need to confirm the full visa category requirements through Thailand's official immigration channels, as additional documentation beyond financial evidence may apply depending on individual circumstances.

Thailand sets requirements for family visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Thailand outlined the conditions under which holders of its Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa can sponsor their spouses and children to join them in the country.

The requirements include a maximum of four dependents per visa holder, financial or health insurance conditions, and recognition of legally married same-gender couples under the dependent visa category.

Source: Legit.ng