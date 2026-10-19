Sweden's Migration Agency has outlined the conditions non-EU nationals must meet to live with their partners in Sweden

Both partners must be over 21 years old, and the person already in Sweden must meet strict financial and housing requirements

The person in Sweden must hold Swedish or Nordic citizenship, a permanent permit, or a temporary permit valid for at least one year

Sweden has outlined the specific conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can obtain a residence permit to live with a partner in the country, according to information published by the Swedish Migration Agency.

The rules apply to citizens of countries outside the EU or EEA, as well as EU citizens who do not hold the right of residence in Sweden.

Sweden lists 4 requirements for foreign spouses to get residence permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

In most cases, these individuals require a formal residence permit before they can relocate to be with a spouse, registered partner, cohabitant, or someone they intend to marry or live with.

Sweden residence permit: Conditions for foreign spouses

1. Both partners must be older than 21 for the application to be considered. The agency notes that exceptions to this age rule are only granted in particular circumstances, such as when the couple already have children together.

2. The person applying from abroad must hold a valid passport and, crucially, must be residing outside Sweden at the time of application, though limited exceptions to this condition do exist.

3. The requirements placed on the partner already living in Sweden are equally detailed. That individual must hold one of several recognised statuses, including Swedish or Nordic citizenship, a permanent residence permit or card, permanent residence status, or a temporary residence permit that is valid for at least one year and accompanied by strong prospects of eventually receiving a permanent permit.

4. Beyond legal status, the person in Sweden must also satisfy what the agency calls the residence requirement. For those on a temporary permit, this means they must have lived in Sweden under a valid permit for a minimum of two years before the application is submitted. Exceptions may be granted where the person holds refugee status, and the relationship was established before they entered Sweden, or where other special circumstances apply.

Perhaps the most significant condition is the support requirement. The partner in Sweden must demonstrate that they are financially capable of supporting both individuals and that they have access to a home of sufficient size for the couple to share. Some applicants may be exempt from this particular requirement depending on their situation.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng