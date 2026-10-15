Thailand's Long-Term Resident Visa programme allows holders to bring a spouse and children as dependents, with a cap of four dependents per visa holder

Each dependent must meet at least one of three financial or insurance conditions before they can qualify under the scheme

Same-gender married couples are now recognised under the dependent category, though partnerships without legal marriage status remain ineligible

Thailand has outlined the conditions under which holders of its Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa can sponsor family members to join them in the country, with specific rules covering who qualifies and what financial requirements must be met.

The LTR Visa is a programme offered by Thailand's Board of Investment, designed to attract high-potential individuals by bundling tax and non-tax benefits for those who choose the country as a long-term base for living or working.

Thailand long-term resident visa: Conditions for holders to bring dependents. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Four categories of visa exist under the scheme: Wealthy Global Citizen, Wealthy Pensioners, Work-from-Thailand Professionals, and Highly Skilled Professionals.

Requirements for Thailand LTR visa holders to bring dependents

Spouses and children under the age of 20 are eligible to apply for a dependent visa linked to an LTR holder's application. However, the total number of dependents a single LTR visa holder may sponsor is capped at four.

To qualify, each dependent must satisfy at least one of the following conditions: hold health insurance providing a minimum coverage of USD 50,000, be enrolled in Thailand's social security system, or maintain a bank deposit of at least USD 25,000 in their own name or the visa holder's name for a continuous period of no fewer than 12 months.

Applicants are also required to submit a consent form confirming the sponsoring relationship between the main LTR holder and their dependent.

In a notable development, Thailand now recognises same-gender marriages as valid under the dependent visa category. Couples in legally recognised same-gender marriages are therefore eligible to apply under the same conditions as opposite-gender spouses.

LTR visa: Partnerships not eligible for sponsorship

Partnerships that fall outside legal marriage, whether same-gender or otherwise, are not currently recognised under Thai law and do not qualify for the dependent visa route.

Children granted dependent status retain their visa until they reach 20 years of age, at which point the dependent classification no longer applies.

The LTR Visa programme positions Thailand as a regional hub for international talent and business, with the dependent visa pathway offering qualifying families a structured route to relocate alongside the primary visa holder.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng