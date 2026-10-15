Thailand launched a Long-Term Resident Visa programme aimed at attracting high-potential foreign nationals to live and work in the country

The LTR Visa offers holders up to 10 years of renewable stay, a digital work permit, and exemption from overseas income tax

Highly-skilled professionals on the visa qualify for a reduced personal income tax rate of 17% and streamlined immigration services

Thailand has unveiled a Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa scheme designed to draw wealthy individuals, remote workers, and highly-skilled professionals to the country by offering a package of financial and administrative privileges.

Run through Thailand's Board of Investment, the programme positions the country as a regional hub for living and doing business. Thailand already hosts multinational corporations from across the globe and ranks among Asia's most visited tourism destinations.

Thailand lists 9 key benefits for foreigners on long-term resident visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What Thailand long-term residents visa offers

1. Successful applicants receive an initial five-year stay permission that can be extended for a further five years, provided they continue to meet the qualifying criteria, effectively making it a 10-year renewable visa.

2. On the tax side, holders benefit from a flat personal income tax rate of 17% for highly-skilled professionals, well below Thailand's standard progressive rates.

3. Foreign-sourced income also qualifies for a full tax exemption, a particularly attractive perk for individuals earning from overseas clients or investments.

4. The standard 90-day immigration reporting requirement is extended to just once per year.

5. Visa holders are permitted to work legally in Thailand through a digital work permit, removing a layer of bureaucracy that has historically complicated life for foreign professionals in the country.

6. Employers of LTR Visa holders are also exempt from the usual requirement to maintain a ratio of four Thai employees for every one foreign worker, giving businesses greater flexibility when hiring international talent.

7. At Thai international airports, LTR Visa holders gain access to fast-track services, reducing time spent at immigration queues.

8. A dedicated One Stop Service Centre for Visa and Work Permit further simplifies the process of managing immigration and employment documentation in one place.

9. Visa holders are freed from the obligation to obtain a re-entry permit each time they leave Thailand. Multiple re-entry permits are included as part of the package.

The scheme reflects Thailand's ambition to compete with other Asian destinations that have introduced similar long-stay and talent visa categories in recent years, as governments across the region look to attract high-income residents and global professionals.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng