The UK Electoral Commission has published the nationality requirements that determine who is eligible to register to vote in British elections

Commonwealth citizens who meet certain qualifying conditions are among those permitted to vote in UK Parliamentary elections alongside British and Irish nationals

The rules differ depending on the type of election, with EU citizens holding broader voting rights in some polls than in others

The United Kingdom's Electoral Commission has set out exactly which foreign nationals are permitted to cast a ballot in British elections, with the rules varying significantly depending on the type of vote being held.

According to the official Electoral Commission guidance, UK Parliamentary elections carry the narrowest eligibility criteria. Only British citizens, citizens of the Republic of Ireland, and qualifying Commonwealth citizens satisfy the nationality requirement to register for those votes. This means the majority of foreign nationals living in the UK, including EU nationals, cannot participate in general elections.

The UK publishes the countries whose citizens can vote in elections. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who can vote in local, Senedd elections

The position shifts considerably for local government elections and elections to the Senedd, Wales's devolved parliament. At this level, British citizens, qualifying Commonwealth citizens, and citizens of European Union member states all meet the nationality threshold. The guidance also notes that qualifying foreign citizens are entitled to appear on the local government electoral register, but only for the purpose of local and Senedd elections, not for Parliamentary contests.

Police and Crime Commissioner elections follow a similar broad framework, with British citizens, qualifying EU citizens, EU citizens with retained rights, and qualifying Commonwealth citizens all permitted to register and vote.

The Commonwealth connection is particularly relevant for African nationals living in the UK. Many African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda, are Commonwealth members. Citizens of these nations who meet the qualifying conditions could therefore be eligible to vote in UK Parliamentary elections, a right that EU citizens do not share at that level.

The Electoral Commission's guidance does not specify every country individually but instead refers to "qualifying" status, which typically depends on factors such as lawful residence and immigration leave to remain in the UK.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK announced nine West African countries whose citizens must get an airport transit visa.

UK permanent residence: Conditions scale-up workers meet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced the requirements for Scale-up Worker visa holders seeking permanent residence. Applicants must complete five years of qualifying residence, meet financial rules and pay £3,226 per person.

But applying comes with a strict warning: travelling outside the UK and several nearby territories while the application is being processed will lead to it being withdrawn. Applicants can pay extra for a decision within days, but they must apply no earlier than 28 days before completing the five-year period.

Source: Legit.ng