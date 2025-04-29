Australia announced plans to raise international student visa fees from A$1,600 to A$2,000 in 2025, marking a major increase in migration policy reform

Australia is set to increase its international student visa fee in 2025 from A$1,600 to A$2,000 (approximately USD 1,279), following a proposal by the ruling Labor Party.

The A$400 hike is part of a broader strategy to reform migration policies and restructure the education sector.

This announcement, made ahead of the federal election, has placed immigration and education reform at the centre of political discussions.

Visa fee increase to boost revenue

According to Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, the proposed fee hike aims to raise A$760 million over the next four years.

Gallagher emphasised its importance in valuing the study experience in Australia during a news conference.

This latest increase follows a significant hike in July 2023, when visa fees doubled from A$710 to A$1,600. If implemented, it would make Australia one of the most expensive destinations globally based on visa costs.

Comparison with global competitors

By 2025, international students in Australia would pay A$2,000 for visa fees, far exceeding costs in other countries. The United States charges USD 185 (around A$290), and Canada levies CAD 150 (approximately A$160), highlighting Australia’s steep pricing.

International education sector under pressure

Australia’s education sector, which generates billions in tuition revenue, has faced rising challenges amid increasing migration and housing concerns.

In 2024, over 1 million international students were enrolled across the country, with nearly 200,000 arrivals recorded in February 2025 alone—a 12.1% increase from the previous year.

In response, the government proposed capping international student numbers at 270,000 annually starting in 2025, while the conservative opposition advocates for a stricter limit of 240,000. These measures aim to control net migration, which has surged post-pandemic.

Bipartisan push for stricter visa policies

The tightening visa fee structure reflects a bipartisan consensus on tougher immigration policies for international students.

The Labor Party’s proposed increase to A$2,000 follows a prior hike in 2023, while the opposition suggests even higher fees—starting at A$2,500 and reaching A$5,000 for elite universities like the Group of Eight.

Impact on prospective students

Prospective students face higher upfront costs and increased competition under the proposed student cap. Stricter visa requirements, including compliance with regulations and strong English test scores, will be crucial for securing admission.

As Australia prepares for these significant changes, early financial planning and strategic preparation will be vital for international students aiming to study in one of the world’s most sought-after destinations.

