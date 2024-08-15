A Nigerian lady who earned a first-class honours degree in Anatomy from Babcock University has joyfully celebrated her achievement

She expressed her deep gratitude to God, noting that her academic journey brought her closer to her faith

Despite facing challenges and doubters along the way, she triumphed and achieved her goals with flying colours

A Nigerian graduate from Babcock University, who completed her degree in Anatomy with first-class honours, has shared her excitement and gratitude.

She attributed her success to her faith in God, saying that the journey strengthened her spiritual connection.

Lady earns first class. Photo credit: @rl.juuuu

Source: TikTok

Despite the obstacles and sceptics who doubted her abilities, she persevered and achieved outstanding results. The video posted by rl.juuuu.

Watch the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Molly said:

“Congratulations joy baby, I’m missing you already.”

Pretty Jessie wrote:

“Congratulations my baby I'm soo proud of you.”

Gbemi commented:

“Congratulationsssss.”

Shubomi:

“Congratulations dear.”

The Emporium:

“Congrats, Joy.”

Ella:

“Congratulations girll.”

Abba's Babe:

“Congratulations My Girl, I'm so proud of you.”

Amy wonder:

“Congratulations mama.”

Omojah:

“Congratulations booo.”

Thenewcreationn:

“Congratulations girllll!”

Sefunmi Grace:

“Congratulations joy.”

Modupeoreoluwa:

“Congratulations my baby I’m soo proud of you.”

Tirenimi:

“My First Class babyyyy! you’re so inspiring!!”

Cee jay:

“Congratulations.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who graduated with first-class shared her moving story on X (formerly Twitter).

The lady named Ugwueke Happiness Anne Kamara, who graduated from the Department of Economics dedicated it to her late mother.

Lady celebrates first-class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who graduated with a first-class degree in Mass Communication celebrated herself in a clip that went viral.

She graduated from Babcock University from the Department of Mass Communication and noted that it was a tough one.

The lady shared three photos where she was wearing her graduation gown with a bright smile, showing that it was a joyous moment.

Source: Legit.ng