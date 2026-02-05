A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after writing an emotional tribute to the late Nollywood actress Auntie Ajara

According to the lady, her mother had showed her videos of Auntie Ajara when she was sick, bedridden and on oxygen

She stated that her mother admired the late Auntie Ajara and news of her sudden passing left everyone feeling devastated

A heartfelt tribute has been paid to the late Nollywood actress Auntie Ajara, following her sudden passing.

The actress's demise left many in pain, including a Nigerian lady who shared an emotional post on social media.

Lady pays tribute to Auntie Ajara

The lady, @Dorcas Oladele on X, revealed that her mother had been a huge fan of Auntie Ajara and had been keeping her updated on the actress's health.

Just last week, her mother had shown her videos of Auntie Ajara looking frail and ill in hospital, hooked up to an oxygen tank.

The news of Auntie Ajara's passing was disseminated to her by her mother in the early hours of the morning, leaving her and her family feeling devastated.

The actress's courage and strength in the face of illness had been a source of inspiration to many, including her mother.

In her tribute, she described the news as hitting differently, given her mother's admiration for the actress.

She expressed her condolences and prayed that Auntie Ajara rest in peace, stating that her mother and many others would miss her dearly.

In her words:

"Some news just hits different. Last week when I went home, my mom was showing me videos of Auntie Ajara sick and on oxygen. Then this week, she kept forwarding videos she saw on Facebook, giving me updates about Auntie Ajara’s health. But this morning, when I called my mom, she told me that Aunty Ajara passed away at 2 a.m. today. Aunty Ajara, may you rest well. My mom really admired you, and we’ll all miss you dearly."

Reactions as lady mourns Auntie Ajara

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Leemah Shady said:

"May Allah forgive her shortcomings and accept her returns."

Akinola reacted:

"Aah!! could this be real I didn't believe this in the first place."

Abolanle said:

"May Almighty Allah accept her return and grant her Aljannah firdaous."

Omobolanle reacted:

"It's so sad that there's no celebrity of the movie industry in her burial it's so sad. Is it because of her condition. It's well. May her soul rest in peace."

Kehinde said:

"Haa! O ma se oo. May Almighty Allah accept your return Ajara."

Adeleye reacted:

"Subhanallahi. I thought it was rumour. May her soul rest in peace."

Olubunmi said:

"May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace amen."

Razaq said:

"May almighty Allah grant her aljanat firdaus amin."

Gladys added:

"Just like that it's will."

See the post below:

Lady speaks about late Auntie Ajara

