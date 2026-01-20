A young Nigerian lady residing in Lagos State has shared a video on TikTok recounting her experience in the bustling city

In the video, she mentioned that waking up by 5 a.m. daily is considered 'late' in Lagos because the major roads are already congested with people

To support her claim, she captured the streets at around 5 a.m. on her way to work, and it was indeed very busy with alot of people

Lady surprised to see how a lot of people filled the roads at 5am in Lagos. Photo credit: @darkskinnedella/TikTok.

Lady speaks about life in Lagos

The video, posted by @darkskinnedella, showed the streets of Lagos at 5am, filled with people making their way to work.

The roads were congested, and pedestrians filled the sidewalks, creating a chaotic scene so early in the morning.

In the clip, the lady had to navigate through the crowds, politely excusing herself as she went about her day.

While sharing the clip online, the lady emphasised the reality of life in Lagos, where waking up at 5am is considered late.

The city's residents start their day early, and those who don't may find themselves struggling to keep up with the pace.

Lady posts video of busy Lagos road at 5am. Photo credit: @darkskinnedella/TikTok.

"POV: Waking up by 5 am is late in Lagos," she captioned the post.

Reactions as lady shares experience in Lagos

The video sparked a reaction from viewers on TikTok, who shared their own experiences of living in the city.

Many people commented on the video, sharing stories of their own early mornings and the challenges of moving around Lagos' busy streets.

@Wyhiz Professional said:

"In the same Lagos! my office is 15mins drive From my house! so since. I resume at 9:30am, I Wake up by 7, and leave my house by 9:05 to get theoffice by 9:20am get a house closer to ur office or get a job closer to ur house!!"

@skyeandmom001 said:

"5am is very late o I remember when I was doing 9-5 job too I had to leave my house by 4:00am if not I will be very late for work this was just ikorodu to ikeja,now my sis leaves the house by 3:30am to VI if not she will get to work by 12pm or 1pm Omo if u are a 9-5 person Omo well done the job is not easy o keep staying strong. Lagos is not for the weak."

@JP commented:

"When I was still working onsite. I get to the office 4am everyday and get some sleep before 7am. I return by 11pm sometimes 12am only to leave the next day by 4am again."

@debbiedearie:

"When I left Lagos to stay back at Abeokuta after my nysc, my family and friends were shouting that I left city to go stay at the village thank you I like the village I don’t want stress again."

See the post below:

Lady shares her experience in Lagos state

