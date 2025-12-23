A lady narrated the story of how her parents refused to attend her wedding after her husband failed to pay required bride price

She said her parents are from Africa where many cultures require the groom to pay a certain amount of money or material things as bride price

According to the lady, it was her decision that her husband should not pay bride price, a decision which did not sit well with her parents

A lady said her parents refused to attend her wedding and only a few friends, coworkers and two of her siblings were there.

The lady shared a post on TikTok, mentioning why her father and mother chose to stay away from one of the most important days of her life.

The lady who recently got married said her parents did not attend her wedding because her husband did not pay the bride price. TikTok/@itsreallyorga.

In her post, the lady known as @itsreallyorga said her husband did not pay bride price as required by tradition.

She noted that the decision not to pay bride price was hers, but this did not sit well with her parents.

Due to her refusal that her husband should not pay the bride price, her parents refused to attend the wedding.

She said:

"I just wish my parents were there for me. Especially having eight siblings and only three of them showing up on the biggest day of my life. I was emotionally hurt, but I tried my best to stay focused on my wedding. I cried a lot. I’ve learned that people only show up if they truly want to. A lot of people will congratulate you online, but won’t show up in person. Still, I genuinely appreciate every congratulations and all the support even from people I don’t know."

The lady held her wedding in the absence of her parents. Photo credit: TikTok/@itsreallyorga.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady says her parents were absent at their wedding

@torotoro944 said:

"As an African woman, if he didn’t pay for your bride price you’re clearly ain’t married."

@PugloveUnite said:

"Your husband is your family now. Block whoever didn’t show up."

@GraykellssOfficial said:

"And why didn't you let him pay the bride price to your family? You know it's just symbolic and doesn't mean u are being sold right?"

@DIZOMID said:

"Give to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God's (Mark 12:17). If you understand then that's the Answer."

@Boma Jane said:

"How much is your bride price sef? Was it too expensive for your husband or what? I need to understand why you would refuse your parents from collecting your bride price from your husband."

@good girl said:

"I don't support bride price either...my children don't get to do it. But I did mine for my kids, parental blessings is a thing."

