A Nigerian lady who loves wearing her husband's dress has gone viral online after she wore one of them to church

According a funny video posted on TikTok by her husband, the lady wore her husband's 'senator' to church

Her husband refused to follow her to church and lamented that she always delights in wearing his clothes

A Nigerian man shared the reason he refused to follow his wife when she was going to church for a Sunday worship.

According to the man, his wife loves wearing his clothes each time she is going out.

In the funny video posted by @chief_hod, he noted that his wife always wears his polo, but now, she has shifted attention to his native dresses.

The video showed his wife dressed his 'senator' dress when she was going to church.

The video is captioned:

"You guys should tell my wife to leave my clothes alone. No be polo again na senator wear now."

Reactions as lady wears her husband's clothes to church

@KassiaErica said:

"Your clothe is her clothe and her clothe is her clothe Periodttt."

@Olaedo said:

"Just leave it for her abegi....dash her more. she be aruka always."

@FAVI-SAM said:

"We no go pull am bro , the cloth fit her."

@mandy said:

"You two are definitely one your cloth her cloth her cloth her cloth."

@user2363471772680 said:

"If e reach your turn marry over size man or woman. This one no go reach you. See how she sweet inside."

@Emmy Global Travels said:

"No be polo again.. so una don upgrade reach senator, wahala pro max."

@bambi said:

"Abeg keep wearing my love, na so we Dey do am."

@soma said:

"Which of una belle make that sound? I think say na me."

@January 1st said:

"And the clothes fit her ooo you sure say no be she be the owner."

@Heis_Airme said:

"Make I go Dey buy senators so my future wife go see some wear 🥹🫣this is lovely."

@Angel4life said:

"Oga you go inside and put on her clothe too."

@Mabel de rebel said:

"I don see my colleague. My husband don talk tire."

@logan said:

"Nor be small thing you dey take our Inlaw eye see o… In-law you sef do your own na."

@T_tony said:

"It’s hers now Oga see fitting nau."

@Marvy Marvelous said:

"Me and your wife are from the same kindred."

@Rev Oluwafemi Folajimi said:

"The cloth really fits her."

@julytstorezperfumestore said:

"The okotorigba got me. And btw she look so good."

