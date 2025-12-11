A Nigerian lady who gained admission to study anatomy at the university switched to nursing which has always been her heart desire

According to the lady, she wanted to study nursing, but there was no resources at the time she gained admission so she started with anatomy

However, when she got to 300 level, her parents supported her to make the switch to nursing, and now she has graduated after seven years

A Nigerian lady has finally graduated from the university after spending seven years there.

According to the lady who shared her inspirational story on TikTok, she gained admission to study anatomy but she later made a switch into nursing.

Romanus Victory Ihuoma said she spent seven years in the university. Photo credit: TikTok/@vickypresh263.

Source: TikTok

In her post, the lady, Romanus Victory Ihuoma said it has always been her dream to study nursing, but could not pursue it because it was expensive.

However, when she got to 300 level in the department of anatomy, her parents advised her to switch to nursing.

She said:

"It started in 2019 when I got admitted into the Human Anatomy department. I studied up to 300 level—just one session left to graduate—and my parents advised me to switch to Nursing. Nursing had always been my passion, but the resources weren’t available at the time. Still, we pushed through, I took the change of course form, and began the journey again in the Nursing department."

When she switched to nursing, Victory said the course felt strange and touch, both mentally and financialy, but she refused to give up.

She noted:

"It felt strange. The courses were confusing compared to Anatomy, but I kept pushing. The road became tough… and I must say, Nursing is financially demanding. I saw hell. And the worst part is that no one cares whether you can pay or not—you must pay your bills on time. I cried. I prayed. I begged God for strength. For years, my only prayer point was to have food to eat. And God came through for me."

After spending seven years in school, she has now graduated as a proud registered nurse.

She said:

"People asked me if I wasn’t done with school yet, or if I was repeating levels. Many times, I answered with shame. I watched two sets graduate before it was finally my turn—even people I entered school before. But I did my part, and God crowned my efforts. On the 4th of December 2025, I signed out of the university. A journey that took me 7 long years to complete."

Ihuoma poses in a photo with her parents. Photo credit: TikTok/@vickypresh263.

Source: TikTok

Source: Legit.ng