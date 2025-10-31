A Nigerian man who boarded a bus said the conductor of the vehicle gave him change of N200, but he noticed something on the money

According to the man, he checked one part of the N200 note and saw that someone had used a pen to write on it

He quickly took a photo of the money and posted it on X to show social media users what he saw

A Nigerian man shared a photo online showing social media users the N200 note given to him by a conductor.

According to the man, he noticed something unusual on the Naira note and decided to post it online.

In his post, Lola Okunrin said he noticed that someone had used a pen to write something on the note.

He wondered why someone could use a pen to write so boldly on the naira note.

He said:

"A lot of you are insane. This is the 200 Naira change the conductor gave me this morning. Like why?.

A closer look at the money showed what the person wrote. It reads:

"If you see this money, your life as good."

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria, mutilating the naira is a crime.

The CBN says

"Do not store the Naira indecently: Keep banknotes clean, flat and avoid folding, crumpling, or stapling. Do not write on the Naira: Avoid writing on banknotes. Do not squeeze the Naira: Store in a wallet, Purse or Pouch. Do not deface the Naira: Avoid exposing banknotes to liquids like water, oil etc. Do not spray the Naira: Give cash gifts in envelopes or via electronic channels."

Reactions as man shows what is written on naira note

@UsmanBaba09 said:

"Thank you for bringing it to the timeline. As all of us don see am, our life is good."

@IamEriOluwa said:

"It may be the last cash on that person. And he's just trying to motivate himself."

@toppyshow said:

"Where is the lie? Is your life not good? Has your life not been good?"

@mykelbankz2_0 said:

"Na to reach house, nak.ed come break egg for your compound. Boom, who is Dangote for where you dey?"

@PabloHoggs said:

"You'll see N5M on the ground today. Trust me. Speaking from experience."

@prestige_kts said:

"Omo, this might be from kids, I once write on money when I was young less than 12."

@d4e179 said:

"I remember doing something this on 1k sometime in boarding school. I wrote my name and lil “don’t accept this money if it’s not from me”. I didn’t end up spending that money, not that they didn’t accept or anything like that, They stole it and spent it."

