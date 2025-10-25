A Nigerian lawyer stirred many reactions on TikTok after he said it could be against the law for churches to make noise in a residential area

According to the lawyer, some churches are located in a residential area, and they have numerous loudspeakers that make noise

Many social media users who commented on the post on TikTok shared their experiences living where churches are located

A Nigerian man who is a trained lawyer shared his opinion about churches that are located in residential areas.

According to the learned man, it could be against the law for a church to make noise in a residential area.

In a video he posted on TikTok, the lawyer, @law.parlour.001, said some churches have numerous loudspeakers even though the members are few.

His words:

"So you people that will go and set up a church in a residential area. A place where people are living and you will be doing night vigils three times in a week and you will be making noise and a small church of only 11 people, you people have 15 speakers. You don't know that what you are doing, you are constituting a nuisance? You are praising God at a time when I want to sleep. And you are disturbing my peaceful enjoyment of my compound. That is against the law."

Reactions as lawyer speaks on churches located in residential areas

@Phoenix said:

"I had this experience in my former place every day, one activity or the other... nights are almost impossible to sleep... directly beside my window...I took it upon myself, for one week I hired a DJ to be blasting full blast every time they're have a program. make u a come see gbege..the street community had to interview.. they told the church to stop any church activities in the street. I say for one week my DJ dey blast nonstop."

@gusto said:

"For my backyard Na 4 churches dey there...one pastor will say praise the Lord, the other church will chorus Hallelujah....I no fit laugh."

@boss opo said:

"Ok so where you want the church to be?"

@Funnydedozzy said:

"Both churches and mosques should be having an indoor speakers."

@Olatunde Johnson said:

"What of mosque too?they are both guilty of such an act."

@Honorable69 said:

"There's one in front of my house, they did 7days vigil one time. I wrote petition to LASG they didn't do anything. Now the church dey use me preach now sef."

@Ororo-One said:

"How about mosques speaker wey dey disturb my early morning wey sleep dey sweet me. especially people like me wey dey work for night sometimes."

