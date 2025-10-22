A Nigerian man shared the story of someone who bought parcels of land in Abuja only to find out they had been resold

A Nigerian man shared the story of his friend whose family lost three parcels of land they bought in Abjua.

According to the story, which was shared on TikTok by Dave Bemss, one of the landed properties was resold twice.

In a TikTok post, Dave said the three parcels of land were bought by his friend's father many years ago.

However, he said the man or his children did not visit the land for a long time, but they had the papers and documents.

But when they went to check the land, it was discovered that they had lost access to it.

According to Dave, one of the parcels of land sold to the man was located inside a government property.

Also, another parcel was resold to two other buyers who have also occupied it.

Davde said:

"Those of you randomly buying newly allocated lands, many years down the line, you will discover that you don't own a land in Abuja and that the money you used in buying that particular land, you threw the money away. Like two months ago, a friend of mine called me, let's go and check out some of my lands in Gwagwalada. So his dad actually bought like three lands in Gwagwalada like seven years ago. So, they have never been there, but they have all the papers with them. We got a surveyor along and decided to go to Gwagwalada. By the time we got to Gwagwalada, we traced one of the lands. Unfortunately, the land was inside the fence of a government agency. So we knew that one has gone already."

Dave said they proceeded to check the remaining lands and found out that they had been sold.

He said:

"So we decided to go and trace out the remaining two lands. We discovered that the remaining two lands were already occupied. Now, mind you, these were genuine government-allocated lands.

Reactions as man loses three parcels of land in Abuja

@Your Surveyor said:

"Thank you Dave for this important enlightenment. I usually advice clients to always carry me along before purchase of any property."

@GENTLE_FUNDZ said:

"So now how do I prevent myself from falling for this?"

