A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after narrating how he tied the knot with his loyal employee

In a heartwarming video, he captured moments from their traditional wedding and happily disclosed his bride's state of origin

Congratulatory messages poured in as social media users reacted to the video and gushed over the young couple

A Nigerian man has expressed great joy on social media following his traditional wedding to his beloved bride.

He posted a short clip from their traditional wedding ceremony and it quickly gained attention on TikTok.

Man gets married to employee

Identified as @isaacuchenna10 on the social media platform TikTok, the happy husband shared a brief story of how they met.

In the clip, he disclosed that his bride used to work for him, and he gradually developed a romantic interest in her.

Speaking further, the groom said his bride hailed from Imo state, and expressed his pride in marrying someone from that part of the country.

He also extended an invitation to other Imo natives to join in celebrating their union.

In his words:

"From my staff to my bride. Am proud marrying from Imo state. Imo babe gather here."

Reactions as man marries employee

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@King of South and UST said:

"Na staff wey help bring up our business with full interest we go retain as madam."

@UGomchukwu UGOkizz said:

"Update. easier way to marry fast is while looking for work. Find single guy work for him and play wife materiel role you done catch his attention straight."

@verified Becky said:

"Congratulations to you guys ur new home is blessed Ijn amen."

@norablessing396 reacted:

"This year singles go see wiiii. Congratulations your home is forever blessed."

@obinna joel reacted:

"Nah staff wey get market face and retaining of customer we go marry. Congrats chairman."

@𝕊𝕋𝔸ℕ𝕃𝔼𝕐 said:

"I will open my own shop and the first sale's girl go be my bride."

@BLISSFULRADIANCE said:

"I go start to find sales girl work for single brother now."

@NMESOMACHI PRECIOUS said:

"Welcome to the land of honey and milk you are welcome to my state."

@eddybanky said:

"You took advantage of her gullibility. Enjoy it now. Try taking her to UK or Europe first. You will understand."

@Nwachukwu Cynthia added:

"Congratulations dear I'm next in Jesus name Amen."

@Motayo Johnson | UGC CREATOR said:

"TikTok my babe is just a bit older than me, it’s not even up to 10 years, please stop showing me marriage nau."

@Sonia Alex reacted:

"Congratulations to you I pray to be the next person to celebrate."

@EVERDAN'S TV said:

"You are making me to feel emotional."

@Udoezebless reacted:

"God will never allow you to be put to shame u will be a light that no one can deem."

See the post below:

