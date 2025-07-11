A man who has been working as a pilot for 41 years has finally retired from his job after a successful career

On his last day of work, his family joined him on his last flight, which took off from Newark and landed in Houston

His daughter shared a heartwarming video of his final day at work, showing that his wife was the flight attendant

After working for 41 years, an aviator has finally retired from his job at United Airlines.

The man had worked as a pilot for United Airlines for over four decades before hanging up his captain's uniform.

The man had an illustrious career as a pilot. Photo credit: TikTok/@Sky The Pilot’s Daughter.

Source: TikTok

In a video recorded by his daughter, @Sky The Pilot’s Daughter, the man took his last flight on his last day of work.

In the video, his friends and family members joined him to celebrate his retirement from work.

His wife served as a flight attendant on the flight while his son also joined him in the cockpit one final time.

The flight took off from Newark and landed in Houston, according to the heartwarming video.

His daughter said her mother and brother both work for United Airlines.

Her words:

"Come with me to my dad's final flight. After 41 years, my dad ended his airline career the same way he started with a flight from Newark to Houston. This was such a bittersweet day because there is nothing in this world that my dad loves more than flying airplanes and he still tells me till this day that he never worked a day in his life. Since my mum and brother both work for United, they were able to jumpseat and my brother sat in the cockpit with my dad one last time. Each passenger on the airplane received a thank you note from my dad and the Boeing 787 trading card. This is was also such a special flight because it's not everyday that your dad is flying the plane and your mum is the your flight attendant. We also had family and friends from all over meet at Newark just to join us on dad's final fight."

The man's wife and son both work for the United Airlines. Photo credit: TikTok/@Sky The Pilot’s Daughter.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man retires after 41 years

@Robin Hanz said:

"As a pilot’s wife, I’m feeling all the emotions."

@ginni. said:

"I’m not a pilot but I’m sure I’ll be one, and I’m sure my retirement will be devastating. Congrats capitan."

@Carla Andreatta Andr said:

"Awe, that was beautiful. Congratulations to your whole family."

@Suzanna Garza Agu266 said:

"Congratulations on your 41-year career and retirement!"

@Sinagrida said:

"Dad should continue flying other planes like business jets his experience must be tremendous don’t stop flying until last breath."

Source: Legit.ng