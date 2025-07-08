Six families of Air India plane crash victims received a second set of remains from the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad

The Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12

The second set of remains, recovered after the initial dispersal, matched DNA samples from the victims’ families, prompting possible second funerals

Six families of victims of the Air India 171 plane crash received a "second set" of remains from the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

Six families of Air India plane crash victims receive a second set of remains from the Civil Hospital. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Source: Getty Images

Less than a minute after takeoff, the aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

In a report by the Times of India, the collection of a second set of remains may mean a second funeral.

Victims' families get second set of remains

The second set of remains was received by families on Thursday, July 3, 2025, days after the funeral of the loved ones.

The remains were among the 15 more that were recovered after the dispersal of remains to all families of the deceased victims of the plane crash. They were matched with DNA samples provided by kin.

Six families of Air India plane crash victims receive second set of remains, to consider another funeral. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Source: Getty Images

According to the Times of India, sources said that a consent form was distributed among relatives of the deceased, including passengers, crew members, doctors, their relatives and residents.

An official said:

"The form sought permission to carry out the last rites of remains that may be found during further clearing of the spot or during medical analysis.”

All families belonged to different parts of Gujarat, including Anand, Nadiad, and Ahmedabad. They had asked hospital authorities to approach them in case of a DNA match.

An official said:

"It is rare for the same person to have more than one funeral, but in this case, the families have the DNA match and certificate of handover of the mortal remains. Thus, there will be no issue even if there is more than one funeral for the remains.”

Of the remaining 10 victims, the families of nine have consented to the hospital carrying out the last rites, whereas a response from the family of one victim is awaited, said the sources.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

In a related story on Legit.ng, a teenage boy, Akash Patni, who was resting near his family's tea stall, was tragically among those killed in the crash that shook Ahmedabad in India.

When the crash happened, the boy’s mother, Sita, who was unaware that her son was sleeping nearby, managed to run.

Akash’s mother, Sita, survived with injuries and was in the ICU, unaware that her son had died just metres away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng