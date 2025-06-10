A Nigerian lady is alleging that a landlord refused to rent her house to her because she is not married

The lady said she paid the rent to the caretaker of the house, but it was refunded to her when information reached the landlady

According to her, the Lagos landlady said she was not going to rent her house to a single woman and she was surprised

A Nigerian woman has shared an encounter she has with a Lagos landlord who refused to rent his house to her.

The lady's post is attracting many reactions on X as other people are sharing similar experiences.

According to Morountodun Adejoke, she paid rent for an apartment but the landlord rejected her money.

She said she paid the rent to the caretaker of the house but when the landlord was told, he refused to accept her as a tenant.

One reason given by the landlord was that he would not rent his house to a single woman.

Morountodun expressed surprise that landlords are rejecting single ladies. People in her comment section shared similar experiences.

She said:

"So, my new landlord refunded my payment in full yesterday because she doesn’t know that the caretaker rent out her apartment to a single lady she doesn’t want a single lady or a Christian in her building! (White garment people especially). Some lagos Landlords are not renting out their property to you if you’re single?? Oh wow!"

@monai said:

"This was one of the reasons I ended up not staying when I moved. My experience was just like yours and they were talking about me being Yoruba too like that affected anything."

@lanreadeola said:

"If you've moved in, she can't forcefully evict you. Let her give you time to make another arrangement and, with the period, prove that you're worthy tenant. You might end up being closer and more helpful to her than her desired tenant."

@omoure said:

"A neighbor brings different at least 10 people into the compound ‘every week’ for prayer sessions.

If the landlord chooses not to rent to a Christian in the future, outsiders may not understand. PS: Even tenants complained about it because of security concerns."

@securebeautyhub said:

"I thought this happens only in ibadan oh.

Few years back, I couldn’t get an apartment in ibadan because the landlord doesn’t want a white garment tenant/single lady, and he’s a Christian."

@dolapo Esther said:

"Na that white garment own dey always make me laugh, I have heard it well, even the single lady own normal level in this lagos."

@sirwillow said:

"If you have moved in, Kindly ask her to let you stay till you find a new place. No reason am too much."

Source: Legit.ng