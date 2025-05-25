A TikTok user has shared a video showing a young man who allegedly repurchased ace singer Wizkid's first car

In the trending video, the car and the receipt of the ride, which was bought by the singer years ago, were displayed

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some netizens criticised the buyer for trying to refurbish the car instead of maintaining its original design

A Nigerian man has displayed the current condition of Wizkid's first car, a Volkswagen Jetta, alongside an old receipt for the vehicle.

The video garnered attention on TikTok, with many users giving different suggestions on what they would have done with the car.

Man displays Wizkid's first car and receipt

In the video, the TikTok user identified as @modiarra06, expressed admiration for the buyer, known as Auto Wizard, who allegedly repurchased the singer's former vehicle.

However, others criticised the buyer for planning to refurbish the car, arguing that its original design should have been preserved.

The receipt, which was displayed in the video, revealed Wizkid's real name, Balogun Ayodeji Ibrahim, and his address at the time of purchase.

The document gave little details about the singer's past, sparking interest among his fans and car enthusiasts alike.

"Balogun Ayodeji Ibrahim. Address: No 51 Shomade crescent Surulere Lagos State," was written on the receipt.

While sharing the video online, the TikTok user congratulated the young man and stated that the car would be refurbished.

"More keys bro. Wiz first car. Volkswagen Jetta. Congratulations bro Auto Wizard. Working on Wizkid first car convertible on a go. You know the car don tey. Auto Wizard got you," he said.

Reactions as man displays Wizkid's first car

Mixed reactions trailed the video as TikTok users shared their opinions about the car's refurbishment.

While some argued that leaving the vehicle in its original state would have been the best option, others believed that the refurbishment would enhance its value and appeal.

@therealkarinhart said:

"Just go park dat car for somewhere after u do some maintenance. That’s not a car it’s a vintage investment. Do u know how much 2pac ID was sold for? Wizzy is almost like 2pac If not more than."

@IKU said:

"Funny how wiz fit buy am back."

@Divine Homes said:

"Dat car is worth billions."

@Omobolaji commented:

"Na you buy wizkid car ogo iparipate."

@oloba boszman said:

"Dem too push this car for Ibadan dat year, omo otipe gan oo."

@Winner said:

"Put am for museums beta history 2023."

@Singing Sad Bird wrote:

"Just hold am tight, lol imagine say person Get Mama fela first car now? Musieum go dey offer large on it like this."

@jasperamany said:

"That's an eos convertible probably 2006 not a bad car tho it's a German."

@Black Lion said:

"Better keep that car and auction it 20 years later. You’ll sell good minimum 5 million $&."

@𝘚𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘉𝘰𝘺 𝘈𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢 said:

"Oga put that car like that for museum, that's a big investment! like we're talking about Wizkid ooo! On the long run, you'll find this advice helpful, everything is not for sale."

@comment section na my said:

"I see this one I no Happy? Yahoo dey mak am b like say life dey easy!"

@Emmanuel said:

"Wizkid ur first car dey here just buy am make we open museum wizkid museum."

@dani_luis_comedy added:

"Guy if you get sense, clean this car up keep am one side. Get big patience. In 10 years the worth go mad."

Watch the video here:

