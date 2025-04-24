A mother has shared a heartwarming video on TikTok showing her little son and his friend having fun together

In the video, she revealed how deep the bond they shared was and joking expressed jealousy over their 'sweet friendship'

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

An emotional video shared by a mother on TikTok showed the unbreakable bond between her little son and his friend.

The heartwarming moments captured in the clip, which included the duo hugging, playing, swimming and sharing meals together, revealed the depth of their friendship.

Mum gushes over 'sweet friendship' between her son and little boy Photo credit: @maggiebillion/TikTok.

Mum jokingly expresses jealousy over son's friendship

The mother, who goes by the handle @maggiebillion on TikTok, playfully expressed her jealousy over the strong connection between the two children.

"POV: Your baby has a sweet friendship. I'm so jealous. My baby has a stronger friendship than I do," she captioned the video.

Her funny comment accompanied a montage of adorable moments between the duo, sparking affectionate responses from viewers in the comments section.

The video, which has touched many, proved the innocence and beauty of childhood friendships.

Mum in awe as she witnesses friendship between her son and little boy Photo credit: @maggiebillion/TikTok.

Users on the platform couldn't help but share their thoughts and emotions after watching the sweet interactions between the two friends.

Many were touched by the genuine affection displayed by the children, drawing parallels to their experiences of youthful life.

Reactions trail video of 2 little friends

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@ADE said:

"Let's also cheer for the parents of this cute boys. Coz na Dem dey always bring them together."

@Temilade said:

"My kidbro has been friends one boy since he was in primary school, they don't even attend the same school but they do everything together. They're in SS2 now, I'm shocked they're still together."

@YDK—ME said:

"Who else watched more that 3 times i just Dey shine teeth as I no get friend they are so cute."

@THRIFT/JEWLERY VENDOR in PH said:

"Aww this is so beautiful I pray my child grows up having loving and genuine friendship like this,than me that don’t have any depression wan kee me and I pray dey love and grow old together forever."

@Vee said:

"This is so cute. I pray nothing separates them, cause break ups can be hard but separation from a true friend hurts so much."

@TOVIA reacted:

"Same with my little bro the day he saw his friend just after 5 months their reaction was priceless my mom burst into tears. Omo."

@flozyaudu said:

"One thing I love about kids is that, they will now make the two parents friends. Kids bring two different people together and I know the both parents of this will be friends."

@Bekai(Harry’s spec) said:

"I find childhood frd reach now I no see, na from 4 years the people I call my bestfrd start to betray me."

@just_dora_ said:

"Wow the hug in the first video. I hope they grow up to still have a great friendship."

@Candy Best added:

"And you will just be one side looking at them. Jealousy go wan keeee you."

Watch the video here:

