A man from China has argued that the tariff war between the USA and China will not affect him negatively at all

The man said he looked around his house and he could not find anything that was manufactured in USA

According to him, even the iPhone he is using for TikTok is an American product which was made in China

The tariff war between the United States and China has attracted the attention of social media users on TikTok.

The Donald Trump administration had placed sweeping tariffs on goods coming into the United States.

But, the tariff war is seen as a straight fight between two economic heavyweights, China and the USA.

While the USA placed 145% tariffs on Chinese goods, the Asian giant placed 125% tariffs on goods coming in from the US.

Meanwhile, social media users on TikTok have joined the fight, with those from China making light of the likely have on them.

Many TikTok users from China are saying they do not care about the tariffs, insisting they will not be affected.

According to them, they do not even have many American-made products around them.

One of them, @ximengxim, categorically said the tariff war would not affect him negatively.

According to him, he looked around his room and he could not find one item that is imported from USA.

He said even the iPhone he is using, which is a US product, was manufactured in China by Apple.

His words:

"I'm wondering what will happen eventually. People are asking me weather I'm afraid of a potential price increase in China, caused by the new American tariff policy. So, I looked around my house for some American products, the only thing that I can find, is this iPhone 16 that I use for TikTok. And it's probably also made in China. So, no I don't the new tariff law will change my life at all."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Trump's tariff policy

@Rodient said:

"United state is so arrogant and ignorant."

@mudslinging said:

"One question why you talking English?"

@user7232236853689 said:

"You made the arguments for us. Thanks."

@Z.A.3.0 said:

"The funniest part is that 'make america great again' caps are made in China."

@Bambie said:

"China don’t need America."

@sweeteyesno said:

"Netflix, Google, and Microsoft are also American."

@Am said:

"New World Order, boycott U.S and trade with the rest of the world."

@Ckendrick said:

"That's why China is going to suffer the most, because China relies on the US for most of the income."

@_dear.eric_ said:

"Exactly. Let em know!! China don’t need the US."

