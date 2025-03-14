An amusing viral video of school pupils sharing ice cream warmed hearts as it trended on social media

A man shared the video on his TikTok page, where one of the pupils shared the ice-cream among her friends

Many who came across the video recalled their childhood experience while they were in primary school

A man shared a heartwarming video of school pupils sharing a cone of ice cream.

The three pupils stood together as one of them, who had the ice cream, decided to share with her friends.

Children share ice cream among themselves, spurs childhood memories. Photo: @mahortencia237

In the video by @mahortencia237 on TikTok, the pupils were joyful as the little girl shared her ice cream with them.

She also shared a piece of the waffle cone after giving the ice cream to them.

The video was captioned:

“My childhood in a single video.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of children sharing ice cream

Many who came across the video shared their similar childhood experience while growing up among peers.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@BDK said:

"This is so cute. She’s a sweetheart for sharing, God bless them!"

@JESSICA said:

"I nor Dey eat person thing for school that time ooh God forbid. Ugbighoko wey witches full that time. I nor Dey even carry food go school then…. Them too fly for that school that time."

@naah babila said:

"She didn’t just give empty ice cream. She even added cone…. May God bless her heart."

@Ogeh_Frank said:

"I’m the giver but I no dey ever beg, I don’t like collecting from people bcoz I always feel bad about reducing their food/snacks."

@Blee Baybee said:

"Na me be that small girl with old all back weaving I never taste ice cream before."

@shishammark said:

"Na because of this kind thing one girl lie for my head that time say me and her dey go meeting inside ground back for night. I remember my Mom coming home to do deliverance for me that time."

@SKy Bē said:

"That time my mama go tell me make I know collect anything from anybody at school but if I reach school nah me beg pass."

@TibaSkin280 said:

"I used not to beg but my friends used to share with me becoz they knew I would change them if they didn't give me. I was the head Frnd but broke."

