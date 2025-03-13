A married woman told her husband that she was going to work on a night shift at her workplace

A woman left home after informing her husband that she was going to for a night shift at her workplace.

However, trouble brewed after her husband called someone at her workplace and found out that she was not on duty that night.

Man calls his wife's colleague to ask after her and finds out she is not at work. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Westend61. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The interesting story was shared on TikTok by Ijoma Sandy, who said the man called his wife's colleague at work that same night.

Ijeoma said the man wanted to speak to his wife through her colleague but was surprised when he was told that the woman was not at work.

The man argued that his wife was there since she had specifically told him that she had a night duty.

His wife's colleague said the woman was not even on the night shift duty roster.

The UK-based man argues with his wife's colleague about her being at work. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Westend61 and Juanmonino. Photos are used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Ijeoma said the story happened in the UK. She narrated on TikTok:

"Everyday in this country, we hear different kind of gist. Three days ago at work, my colleague was telling me a story that happened in her previous workplace. She said she was on a night duty that very day. A phone rang, 2am in the midnight. So she picked up the phone. It was her coleague's husband who wanted to speak with his wife. My colleague told the man that 'no, your wife is not around, she is not on the roster today.' The man was arguing, that the wife is on the roster, that the wife left the house 7 o'clock this evening, going to work, to resume by 8. The lady said no, I'm the only one at work today, your wife is not at work."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman reportedly lies to her husband

@blacksence said:

"Similar thing I'm facing now."

@Level boy poden said:

"Na men way get time the find girlfriend for Uk."

@Joyful said:

"If marriage tire you why not leave. This same story very common to both gender."

@Lady Nnexy said:

"How did he know who his wife will be working with that night, this story sef."

@idan_john_doe said:

"Just let everyone enjoy, if your wife comes home, then she’s still yours, if she nor come, just accept it."

@Zionten10 said:

"My aunty husband work be that...Western world has no regard for culture and traditions. dem live anyhow."

