On March 13 and 14, there will be a total 'blood moon' during which the moon will turn red in colour for over an hour

The total lunar eclipse will be visible in many parts of the world, but some countries and regions will observe it in part

While people in North America will see the full blood moon, those in Nigeria will see it partially on March 14

Lunar eclipse 2025 will be partially visible in Nigeria as people can view the rare space event in West Africa.

The total lunar eclipse is set to happen on Thursday, March 13 and Friday, March 14, 2025.

People in Nigeria's 36 states will be able to see the 2025 lunar eclipse in partiality. Photo credit: Getty Images/ recep-bg, Dimitris66, and Armastas.

Source: Getty Images

Many countries of the world will see different shades of the eclipse, some in partiality, others in full.

Regions of the world that would see at least some parts of the eclipse are Europe, much of Asia, much of Australia, much of Africa, North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Arctic, Antarctica, Timeanddate reports.

According to Timeanddate, a website that tracks time and events, the solar eclipse will be seen in Nigeria, but in partiality.

The website states that the Partial Lunar Eclipse will happen in Nigeria on Friday, March 14.

It says all the 36 states of Nigeria will witness the partial eclipse which would last for several minutes.

The partial lunar eclipse will be seen in many parts of Nigeria in partiality. Photo credit: Getty Images/PeterHermesFurian.

Source: Getty Images

It listed Abuja, Benin City, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, and Port Harcourt as major cities that will also see the partial lunar eclipse.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a blood moon or a lunar eclipse can be viewed with the naked eyes without harm.

What causes lunar eclipse?

Scientists have been able to explain why a lunar eclipse occurs from time to time.

According to experts, a lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, with the moon slowly moving through the Earth’s shadow in space.

The moon does not have its own light but reflects light directly from the sun. But if the earth prevents it from getting direct sunlight, this makes the moon turn red, creating a 'blood moon.'

How long will the total lunar eclipse last?

For those seeing the 2025 total lunar eclipse in full, it will last for 65 minutes, according to reports by Space.com.

Speaking to Forbes, Franck Marchis, an astronomer at the SETI Institute calls it a rare cosmic arrangement.

He said, as quoted by Forbes:

“The moon will align perfectly with the sun and Earth, creating a breathtaking total lunar eclipse visible to everyone across North and South America. This rare cosmic arrangement is a wonderful reminder of our place in the universe — and a perfect opportunity to capture it for posterity.”

