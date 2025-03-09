A Nigerian man who visited China said he was shown what a village looks like in the country, and he was surprised

The man said the Chinese area is called Quindawo, noting that it even looks like a city in some other countries

The video shows that there were many tall buildings in the area, the structures made it look like a developed town

A Nigerian man was surprised when she saw an area referred to as a village in China.

The man is visiting the Asian country and he saw one of the places which he was told is just a village.

The man said the Chinese town is called Qingdao. Photo credit: TikTok/@itskokopee.

In a video he posted on TikTok, @itskokopee suggested the place was too beautiful to be called a village.

There were tall buildings that looked like mansions in well-developed cities of the world.

He said the area is part of a place called Quindawo and he showed how neat it is, prompting someone in the comment section to ask when Nigeria would get to that level.

He captioned the video:

"This is a place in Qingdao, China. They call this a village?"

The man's video went viral as many people admired the Chinese area. However, checks online suggested that Qingdao is much more than a village.

Some online sources referred to the place as a city and others called it a port city. But is also called a major fishing village.

The Chinese area of Qingdao has many tall buildings. photo credit: TikTok/@itskokopee.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica:

"Qingdao, port city, eastern Shandong sheng (province), eastern China. It is located on the south coast of the Shandong Peninsula at the eastern entrance to Jiaozhou (Kiaochow) Bay, one of the best natural harbours in northern China. Although the bay sometimes freezes in severe winters, it is always open for large ships."

Also, Qingdao is known as a cultural centre and also hosts some higher institutions of learning such as the Ocean University.

Encyclopedia Britannica states:

"Qingdao, an important cultural centre, is the seat of Ocean University of China (1924), Qingdao University (1993), and other institutions of higher education. The city is also one of China’s main centres for the pursuit of marine science and technology. The beautiful beaches and unique style of city construction make Qingdao a popular tourist destination in the country. The city was selected to host the yachting events during the 2008 Olympic Games."

Reactions as man shows area in China called village

@Abang John said:

"How long will it take Nigeria to become like China?"

@THEGLORYOFGODWORLDWIDE said:

"A village definition is comprised of 5000 or less people, so it is a village because is scanty. A village doesn't mean muddy house that was why the British classified Ibadan a city many years ago."

