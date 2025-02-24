A Nigerian girl has shared a video showing her mother's reaction after she revealed that her father was conversing with another woman

In the video, the young girl informed her mother that while speaking to her father on phone, she overheard a woman's voice in the background

However, her mother's reaction in the viral video stunned viewers who stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A video shared online showed a young girl telling her mother about a suspicious conversation she had with her father.

The girl claimed to have overheard a woman's voice in the background while speaking with her father on the phone.

Lady informs mother about suspicious phonecall with dad

In the video posted on TikTok by @littleviv1, the girl called her mother's attention and told her about her father's suspicious attitude.

Her mother's response, however, took centre stage as she calmly defended her husband, suggesting that he was old enough to have female friends without it being misconstrued as infidelity.

She sternly reprimanded her daughter, warning her to focus on her own life rather than worrying about her father's relationships.

She pointed out that her husband had female friends, including one named Felicia, who was reportedly his niece.

In her words:

"What's your business with that? Why will you be talking about that? Is he not old enough to have a female friend? Does that mean that he's cheating on me? What are you trying to say? Is he a baby? It's not the first time that's he's having friends around to visit him. His best friend Felicia, she's a lady and maybe she's he's niece. Please shut up. It's none of your business."

Reacting to this, the young girl made an emotional remark about her father's luck in having a understanding wife.

She captioned the video:

"POV: You told your mum you heard a lady's voice while you were on call with your dad and this happened. My dad is sooooo lucky to have a nice wife like iya shikemi, she called him later but at the moment she supported her man but she told me to go out while she was on phone with my dad. I go love ohh, but no be for Nigeria men oooo you go cry last last."

Reactions trail lady's conversation with her mum

Viewers on TikTok were taken aback by the mother's calm and collected demeanour, with many taking to the comments section to share their thoughts on the matter.

While some praised the mother's understanding nature, others expressed concern that she may be turning a blind eye to potential infidelity.

@winny said:

"Friend no fit advice your mama against her husband o."

@Faviranky said:

"And yr papa nor go defend her like that o."

@Joy chukwudi commented:

"She go defend am for your front later will deal with him for night."

@Lippy_diva said:

"Mama sef dey ask you more questions to know how to prepare her own questions."

@Valantina Amiesimaka wrote:

"Omo aside jokes this isn't nice, she's hurting inside. And next time don't do that truly."

@Oma said:

"The kind of woman I want to be, I love this, Either she trusts her husband or she is trying to protect her husband image from the children, she might later confront the husband privately."

@ʂɧąƙყ ʂɧąƙყ wrote:

"He did what a mother should do but trust me he’ll wake your dad up in the middle of the night to ask him this thing you told her."

@LILY CHERRY added:

"And you believe sey she no go ask your papa abi? they get meeting later."

