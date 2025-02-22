A final-year student reportedly lost her life after she was hit by a car driven by someone learning how to drive

In a video posted on TikTok, the student was identified as Nurse Awele, but her school was not mentioned

Also, it was learned that she was allegedly hit by the car when a man was teaching his girlfriend how to drive

A lady has lost her life after she was reportedly hit by a car that lost control.

The deceased was identified as Nurse Awele without further details given about her.

The student was said to have died after being hit by someone learning how to drive. Photo credit: TikTok/@nurse.milford.

Source: TikTok

Although, she was said to be a final-year student, her school was not mentioned in the post seen on TikTok.

In a video posted on TikTok by @nurse.milford, some students were seen mourning the departed Nurse Awele.

It is not clear where the incident happened but the car was said to have been driven by someone learning how to drive.

The story has it that a man was teaching his girlfriend how to drive when she lost control of the car and hit the student.

The driver of the car was said to be a learner. Photo credit: TikTok/@nurse.milford.

Source: TikTok

A caption on the video reads:

"A final nursing student was killed by a girl learning how to drive at night. RIP NURSE AWELE. So it's true can't even post Rip."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady reported dies by accident

@amber said:

"Them dey learn how to drive for night?"

@THRIFT BY PRESH said:

"This relationship people Una don Dey do too much oo."

@Nurse_Pz said:

"Ahhhh…this country is just gone because tell me why you’re teaching someone how to drive at night."

@February said:

"Nawa ooo. After all she has went through to be a graduate. So heartbreaking."

@DAVID said:

"You de teach girl how to Drive with ES350? Nawa oo May her rest in peace."

@Munakobo said:

"A final year Nursing Omg, to write nursing entrance Exam no easy e come be final year Nursing, this is so painful, may her soul rest in peace."

@Nenyenwa said:

"Learning how to drive for night."

@MERCY said:

"Them still Dey teach person how to drive for night? And weti do empty field."

@LILY said:

"Rest in champ….. We miss your kindness, laughter and memory we all shared together. Nurse AG."

@Nurse.psamuel said:

"Jesus. Why will you be learning how to drive at night? May the souls of the deceased rest in peace. Make them arrest her and her teacher oo."

@Hope said:

"It’s even funny ,why would u be learning how to drive at night,normal daylight self you have to be careful still talkless of night (Rip to the lost soul)."

Lady dies during buttlift

Lagos police have confirmed the death of a woman reportedly who passed away during a buttlift surgery.

The 36-year-old woman allegedly died while undergoing ‘Brazilian buttlift surgery at a clinic in Lekki, Lagos.

Lagos police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development to the press on Wednesday in a statement, adding that the nurse who carried out the procedure has been arrested.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng