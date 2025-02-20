A Nigerian man shared the interesting story of a man he knows in Gboko, one of the towns in Benue state

He said the man was an Okada rider and that he was sponsoring a lady in an expensive nursing school in the town

According to the man, the Okada rider always comes to the school to drop off the nursing student and he often sees him

The story of a Nigerian man who is sponsoring a lady in a nursing school has gone viral online.

In the story which was shared on Facebook by Ankom Smith Takema, the man rides Okada, makes money and pays the lady's school fees.

Smith says he knows the Okada rider and that he comes to the school daily to drop and pick her up.

Apart from that, he is also responsible for paying the school bills for the nursing student.

Smith lamented that men go through a lot to train ladies in school and after, the ladies would abandon them for better men.

He said an average Okada rider could make N15,000 to N20,000 daily, but instead of using the money to diversify, the man is training a woman.

Smith said:

"There is an Okada guy in my neighborhood who is dating this slim fine girl, guy is sponsoring her at the Nursing and Science school in Mkar, away from the school bills, the guy drops and picks her up from school from Monday through Friday. This is what most men go through and after graduation such women say they want to go for a polish man with collar job.

"Why don't you get a polished man to sponsor you? An average income of a Baja man doing okada business per day is 15-20k per day, if you are business minded you can save up to 400k a month and diversify your line of income."

See reactions to the post below:

Terzungwe Kwagh-Aondo said:

"Women are hypergamous in nature. It means that they marry up--they date up. Men on the other hand marry down--date down. That is, a secondary school girl can marry a professor. But a lady with a PhD won't even reply a secondary school leaver."

Ahemen Vera Daniels said:

"Honestly even as a lady I don’t advise any man to sponsor a woman to school. I even told my younger brother that he has no business with undergraduate or a Jobless woman. Recently I discovered one of my Igbo friend is about sponsorship a woman to the university dude is not educated but rich and he wants to marry an educated woman too."

Man leaves lady who helped him build a house

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a lady is in deep pain after discovering that the man she trusted has abandoned her and married another woman.

The lady who was based in Dubai, UAE, has been working there and sending money to her husband back home.

However, upon her return from the UAE, she discovered that the man had married another woman in her absence.

