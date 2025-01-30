A hardworking Nigerian man has expressed his happiness on social media after completing his first building project

A Nigerian man's achievement in completing his first building project has inspired many on the social media platform, TikTok.

The man, a diligent and hardworking individual, shared his impressive journey on social media, showing the transformation of the house from its initial stages to its completion.

Nigerian man builds his first house

The man, known as @dcpopular8 on TikTok, shared a captivating video that revealed the progress he made on the project.

His post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from social media users who were inspired by his accomplishment.

In his post, he humbly expressed his gratitude to God, saying:

"Congrats to me on my first house. I am grateful Lord."

Reactions as man builds first house

Completing a building project is no easy feat, and netizens on TikTok viewed his success as a reflection of his hard work and commitment.

Many who commented on his post were impressed not only by his accomplishment but also by his humility and gratitude.

@SUNSHINE 12 said:

"Condition that will force you to start selling your properties just to be able to feed yourself will not be your portion."

@𝘾𝙃𝙄𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙀 commented:

"God Abeg as I Dey calm down watch people own make my own no pass me by."

@Demian said:

"Congratulations. As God run am for you he go run am for me too. Amen."

@christiy reacted:

"God please my papa Die him no build house I go build house my brother go build house my husband will also build in Jesus Christ name amen my children."

@kikelom02 said:

"I will continue to congratulate people till my own come to pass. Congratulations dear."

@Jamiu Olalekan wrote:

"God Abeg as l dey calm down watch people own make my own no pass me by."

@user835995466580 reacted:

"Wow and congratulations to you my brother i hope one i will also build a home for me and my son."

@user32835818334 commented:

"Congratulation to you the same God that did it for you will do it for me to complete my own building in Jesus name amen."

Heartbreak said:

"How people dey make this kind money self cos this is what I plan for myself, but still, e no work till my mom passed away."

@CHI NA EME EGO said:

"Congrat bro I tap from your grace iseeee oo yagazie more keys ahead iseeee oo."

@roSe reacted:

"I claim this for my self, my siblings and my man. Congratulation dear."

@ÀDDRÉSS ḾÉÃS DØRLĒÎŇ commented:

"Congratulations from the deepest part of my heart and I pray it gets to be my turn soonest."

@Mary nice reacted:

"Congratulations bro more life to enjoy your house. God bless me too."

@Blaq-Diamond said:

"Eeh u people the situation is becoming worser nor chock us wey still abroad oo."

@graciou92 added:

"Congratulations dear."

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

