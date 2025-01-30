A Nigerian lady said she is heartbroken by the divorce saga happening between 2baba and Annie Idibia

The lady lamented that she was part of those who attended Annie and 2baba's wedding in March 2013

According to the lady, she is from the same state as Annie and she also shared the photos she took at the wedding

A Nigerian lady said the divorce saga between Annie and 2baba is making her sad.

The lady made a post on TikTok lamenting that she has some emotional attachments to the celebrity couple.

The lady attended 2baba's wedding in 2013. Photo credit: TikTok/@goodgirl_lifestyle.

In her post, the lady, @goodgirl_lifestyle said she hails from the same state as Annie Idibia.

According to her, she was one of the guests who attended Annie and 2baba's wedding in March 2013.

She said another thing that made her to be emotionally attached to the couple is because they got married on March 8 which is her birthday.

Lady heartbroken over 2baba's divorce news

She made it a point to attend the wedding and to take photos at the event.

The lady has now shared the photos she took at the wedding. She was spotted standing close to the wedding banner.

The wedding banner had 2baba and Annie's photos and the date on it was March 8, 2013.

She said:

"This breaks my heart soo much. Tuface and Annie have always held a special place in my heart. Not just because I'm from the same state with Annie but because they got married on my birthday. Throw Back photo of me at Tuface/Annie Idibia's."

Reactions as lady shares throwback photo at 2baba's wedding

@A said:

"Na you suppose judge their matter."

@abi_barbie__ said:

"You were there for the beginning and ending."

@adanneyya said:

"You were there life and direct."

@Gee said:

"Since 2013 you still save this picture. You go sabi keep secret oo."

@Okotorigba 1 said:

"Omo you na eye witness o."

@Adeshi said:

"I wanna be your beginning and your ending!. E don really end am."

@N. said:

"Person talk "Girl I wanna be your beginning and your ending" una think say na play?"

Source: Legit.ng