A Nigerian lady said she decided to check her boyfriend's phone to see the name he used to save her number, but she was disappointed

Ewatomi Abike shared a video showing that her boyfriend saved her number as 'chop and go', a name she does not like

When she used her phone to dial her boyfriend's number, and it rang, she was sad when the name appeared on his screen

A Nigerian lady said she wanted to know the name her boyfriend used to save her contact in his phone.

She said she had never really considered it; it just occurred to her to find out the name her lover used.

The lady said her boyfriend saved her number as 'chop and go'. Photo credit: TikTok/@ewatomiabike123.

Her words:

"Calling my boyfriend to see the beautiful name he save my name as."

In a video, Ewatomi Abike dialled her man's number, and the phone rang in her presence.

She picked it up and looked at the screen to see the name on it.

Ewatomi was disappointed because her boyfriend saved her name as 'chop and go."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady checks her boyfriend's phone

@biebie said:

"This is pure wickedness. Go to Peculiar for an advice."

@ncuthukazi said:

"Chop and go. Did I see right?"

@TEGA said:

"Chop and go. I swear if this boy see heaven na view once."

@Rhoyalconcepts said:

"I don't understand how you will save your boyfriend's number with hubby."

@Naa Goldy said:

"Pls what did you do to him....don't tell me you let it slide."

@Star seed said:

"That’s why you will save his number with the name his parents gave him till he’s ready to make you a wife.. ladies please wise up ooo."

@Bridget said:

"See the face of someone chopping and going."

@Deborah Nsuka Official said:

"The audacity of writing hubby for a boyfriend."

