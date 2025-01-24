A Nigerian mother and her children sang 'Joy is Coming', a trending song by Fido featuring Asake

In the video, the woman appeared to be having a good time with her children as they sang the song with joy

The video has gathered thousands of social media reactions and views after it was posted on TikTok

A Nigerian woman joined her children in having a good time singing Fido's Joy is Coming.

The song which featured Asake has become popular among people of different ages.

The woman sang 'Joy is Coming' by Fido alongside her children. Photo credit: TikTok/@davayking.

Source: TikTok

In a video posted on TikTok by @davayking, a young man was seen in a car with his mother and two sisters.

They started singing the song, each taking a verse while their mother took the chorus.

The video revealed that the woman took part in the singing because she thought the song was a gospel song.

From the way she sang, it was clear that she was having a good time with her children.

Social media users who saw the video confessed that they enjoyed watching it.

The short clip is captioned:

"My mom thought JOY IS COMING is a Christian song until my sister did the puff sign. She was convinced it was christian song."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as family sings 'Joy is Coming' Fido featuring Asake

Lady performs 'Joy is Coming' by Fido

An Oyinbo lady was spotted dancing elegantly and displaying good moves in a TikTok video that has gone viral.

The lady danced to Joy is Coming by Fido featuring Asake, a new hit song that has impressed young people online.

Her dance video quickly caught the attention of people who saw it on TikTok, and they commended her talent.

Source: Legit.ng