An Oyinbo lady was spotted dancing elegantly and displaying good moves in a TikTok video that has gone viral

Her dance video quickly caught the attention of people who saw it on TikTok, and they commended her talent

The lady danced to 'Joy is Coming' by Fido featuring Asake. Photo credit: TikTok/@sillymusic.

The video was posted by @sillymusic_, who danced around with a hand fan.

As she danced, she was using the fan to fan herself while many people sat and watched her moves.

The lady is known for using her voice to sing popular songs in a different way.

People who commented on the video said they loved the way she sang the song.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady dances to Joy is coming

@alhajieskamara5 said:

"I love you so much."

@WIZZY Boi said:

"I love your song pls just follow me back."

@he_is_PorterPorter

"If this song gives you Joy and Hope at the same time let gather here."

@Promisebrown-u1l said:

"I can feel the joy coming 2025. If you feel the same gather here."

@NanaLu-v9h said:

"I'm here in January 7, 2025 and I will still come to listen to this masterpiece in 30 years coming, Joy is really here. If you see Joy drop a comment."

@AfroBeats8DTunez said:

"Wish everyone here more JOY this year 2025."

@fellaz1983 said:

"This is our anthem for 2025! If you believe joy is coming in 2025 like this."

@ImonbhioGodstime_3 said"

"Joy will always be coming for us all throughout 2025 and beyond that's my prayer for us all in Jesus mighty name I pray Amen."

@isaacobengodeiotu7881 said:

"When I listened, it was 3 days ago with 75k views, I guess we can all feel the joy coming this year. Although i dont fully understand all the lyrics. Love from GH."

@TripleME said:

"It's just the melody and rhythm for me...I don't care about the voice or lyrics."

@jumainetnvc said:

"I don’t know how many times I have listened to this masterpiece today but it’s not healthy."

Joy Is Coming official lyric video premiers on YouTube

Meanwhile, Fido has released the official lyrics video of the song 'Joy is Coming' on YouTube.

The song, which was produced by Boi Choke, has been trending among social media enthusiasts.

The lyrics video posted on Fido's YouTube channel has 435,000 views as of Thursday, January 8, 2024.

Lady falls while dancing

In a related story, a woman's smooth moves on the dance floor did not end well, as she landed on the floor with her bum.

A video of her crash captured public attention as people wondered why she fell the way she did.

Even those who were present at the scene watched helplessly when they noticed the woman falling.

