A Nigerian painter recently shared a hilarious account of his girlfriend's decision to accompany him to work.

The couple's experience was captured in a video which showed the girlfriend's initial excitement and subsequent change of heart.

Lady 'regrets' following painter boyfriend to work

Painter shares how girlfriend regretted following him to work

The video, posted on TikTok by @easydee0, began with the couple arriving at a building, where the painter was scheduled to work.

The girlfriend appeared eager to lend a hand, happily grasping a brush as they set about painting the walls.

However, as the day wore on, her demeanour shifted dramatically. A subsequent clip showed the girlfriend storming out of the building, clearly regretting her decision to join her partner at work.

Her boyfriend said:

"POV: She insists to follow me to work for the first time and later regret it."

Reactions as painter shares clip of girlfriend

The video sparked reactions on TikTok with many viewers offering their opinions on the girlfriend's change of heart.

While some have sympathised with her frustration, others poked fun at her alleged lack of preparation for the physical demands of manual labour.

@BETA asked:

"Why you Dey suffer the girl?"

@OMAQUEEN said:

"Sisterhood IT’s disappointed. No follow man suffer o."

@Tripp commented:

"If na my house u come paint, Omo ur babe don go be that o."

@Big sonita said:

"I Met my man when he came to our student area in ekiti to do pop and now we are together with a kid and finally I graduated last year."

@David precious said:

"And na fine girl oo I no believe say all these kind of girls still day oo."

@Di’ja asked:

"Me too don follow man go work before. Where the guy dey now."

@CEO_oflaylay said:

"Pls when you get the money pls leave her for us to wey wan make am so that she go support us too."

@okikiola oriyomi said:

"Bro, hold that girl, na wife material she be oo, for her too follow you to work, she's not even shy to do that, so she's proud of you."

@carinton joel said:

"If girl no love you she go set rules for you but if she love you, she go break rules for you. I use God beg all the bros if you see this comment, love girl whey love you o, e get why o."

@Bukunmi commented:

"How come you get over 27 thousands likes and your friends is only 848 followers people are wicked let me follow you asap."

@Bigg Monet added:

"The fact that she is not ashamed of dating hardworking men she is the real one GOAT my own baby just advice me to start yahoo."

Watch the video below:

Lady surprises mechanic boyfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady posted a video showing how she surprised her boyfriend at his place of work on his birthday.

In a video, she arrived at the mechanic workshop where he works with cake, hamper, footwear and a beautiful photo frame.

