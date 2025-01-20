A Nigerian man has penned a message to retired Bishop David Abioye, formerly of the Living Faith Church

The man said Bishop Abioye served the Winners' Chappel faithfully and was qualified to open his own ministry

According to him, Bishop Abioye had overstayed in the Winners Chappel and deserved to have his own church

A Nigerian man, Awuzie Frankline, has said Bishop David Abioye, who retired from the Winners Chapel, deserved to float his own ministry.

The man's comment comes at a time when it was reported that Bishop Abioye had floated Sunday services in Abuja.

The popular man of God retired from Winners in 2024 at the age of 63, but some people have queried the reasons behind his retirement.

In his opinion which he posted on Facebook, Awuzie Frankline said Bishop Abioye served the Winners Chapel faithfully.

Awuzie said:

"Bishop David Abioye has officially inaugurated his ministry after leaving Winners Chapel. In my opinion, you are exceptionally qualified to establish your own ministry, sir. The majority of churches in Nigeria originated from a main church."

Awuzie noted that many churches began as an offshoot of other ministries.

He said:

"Some churches began as a result of disobedience, rebelliousness, and ingratitude towards the church that nurtured them. However, today they are acting as if they never had their roots in another church and are criticizing members who followed in their footsteps."

He said there were more than 100 churches in his area, insisting that some of the founders were not called by God.

His words:

"In my area alone, there are over 100 small church buildings, as those small pastors refused to maintain an alliance with the main church. Even some pastors who God never flashed or called are claiming they are called by God. Nevertheless, Bishop David Abioye has overstayed and deserves to have his own church and control his own destiny. Congratulations sir."

Reactions as man sends message to Bishop Abioye

Aloy Umeh said:

"So church is now self ownership? United we stand, ingratitude, disobedience and rebellion is not of Christ Jesus. Now I understand why they run to Abuja to register their businesses. Jesus wept."

Christo Abazuonu said:

"Apart from assemblies of God ,and few other pentecostal churches,the rest pentecostal churches are private or family business because an outsider will never succeed."

Henry Maduabuchi said:

"Church formation is meant to be a God-given vision not a conceived vision based on circumstances."

Bedegbo Chidi said:

"His humility is top notch, I love him for that. He teaches while others preach."

Ofoegbu Daniels Ikechukwu said:

"If this was his intention then why wait till he was retired?"

Bishop Abioye announces location of his Sunday services

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, retired Bishop David Abioye announced the venue where he would be holding Sunday services.

In a new post on his confirmed Facebook page, the man of God invited people to join him.

There were many reactions to the post, with some people expressing excitement that he has started services on Sunday.

