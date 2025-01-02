A Nigerian lady who lives in a rented apartment was happy when her landlord did a giveaway for everyone

The lady and other tenants belong to one Whatsapp group created for tenants in the compound by the landlord

The man asked everyone in the group to drop their account details, and he proceeded to send N10k each to everyone

A Nigerian lady who rented a house has praised her landlord for doing a giveaway for every them.

The lady shared a video on TikTok showing that her landlord sent money to all his tenants.

The lady said her landlord gave everyone N10,000. Photo credit: TikTok/Enyioma and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Source: TikTok

The video posted by Enyioma shows that the landlord created a WhatsApp group for all the tenants in his apartments.

He had asked them to drop their account details so that he would send them New Year gifts.

When the tenants dropped their account numbers, the landlord sent them N10,000 each.

The lady said:

"Your landlord credited all his tenants for New Year present."

Many people who saw the video praised the man for being a good landlord for his tenants.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as landlord sends money to all his tenants

@Sharon said:

"The man go too increase rent watch out.. cos na so our landlord do last year."

@ifemzy presh said:

"Make I go repost am unblock my landlord from status viewer make he see am."

@Leslie Tamaryn .N. said:

"The one wey I get dey disturb me for 50k balance of rent wey I dey owe am. E no wan let me sleep at all, things hard."

@certifiedushbebe 22 said:

"That's how my former landlord dey do. I fit talk say na free of charge I use house. For 8 years na 18k be my rent. For a year dey collect pass dat from him."

@BennieTeddy said:

"My wicked landlord and caretaker won’t see this o."

@Queen__claire22 said:

"My landlord should come and see his mates o. If na to increase rent now, 2 secs they’ve printed letters."

@Don Brezy said:

"People like us we don’t even know our landlords only estate management we deal with."

Landlords' obligation to tenants in Nigeria

The various tenancy laws in the country provide for the rights landlords enjoy in Nigeria.

However, there are also some obligations, as the landlord must ensure the tenant is well-treated. For instance, the Lagos State Tenancy Law (2011) provides that a landlord cannot unreasonably increase rent.

According to Brains and Harmers, a real estate website, the landlord also has certain obligations to the tenant.

It states:

"Landlords have certain rights and responsibilities that are governed by the law. For example, you have the right to collect rent, evict tenants for non-payment or breach of contract, and inspect your property for damages. You also have the responsibility to provide a habitable and safe environment for your tenants, maintain and repair your property, and respect your tenants’ privacy and quiet enjoyment."

Landlord reduces rent in Abuja

A Nigerian landlord who owns a house in the Federal Captial Territory, Abuja, has done something rare.

The man reduced the amount he is charging his tenants for rent, and this has attracted many praises.

According to the story, the man reduced the house rent from N450,000 to N300,000 to ease the burden on his tenants.

Source: Legit.ng