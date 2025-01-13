A Nigerian lady has shared a post on X revealing how her husband reaches out to her when her phone line is unavailable

In the post, she disclosed that the young man usually has no other choice than to reach out to her through the television

Social media users who came across the post on the app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has revealed how her husband would go to great lengths to contact her when she was unavailable by phone.

In a photo, she displayed the unusual pattern the man used in getting a message across to her at home.

Lady displays message on TV from husband Photo credit: @livingwithtola/X.

Source: Twitter

Man sends message to wife through television

The lady, @livingwithtola on X, disclosed the funny story of how her husband sent a message to their television set in an effort to get her attention.

"When my husband goes to the store and he's desperately trying to reach me, he sends messages to the TV," she said.

The funny wife shared a screenshot of one the message, which read:

"Tola answer your phone. What do you mean by flatbread? Is it Naan bread or wraps?"

Reactions as man sends messages to wife through television

Nigerians were entertained by the lady's story, flocking to the comments section to share their thoughts and reactions.

Many praised the husband's creative approach to communication, while others simply enjoyed the funny tone of the post.

Jet Daniel said:

"I don’t have that patience. You will get it yourself when you’re ready. As a man/woman you need to fill your partner in places they lack by teaching them the consequences of their actions or simply putting them in the difficult positions they put you so they know it’s not cute. Finding shortcuts for them will only drain you and will have a terrible effect on your relationship later. Trust me they will learn the lessons you teach them, willingly or reluctantly and they will thank you for making them a better person."

Kelvin said:

"I thought it's only my wife that throws are phone away as soon as I leave the house. I go call tire. Then when they answer, you go dey hear nonsense excuses like I was washing plate and I left it upstairs. But if you don't answer your phone after you left the house, they immediately assume you're up to something!"

Joe Unofficial wrote:

"The women in this tweet are calling this either funny or cute and I'm here wondering how the fastest way to reach you is on a TV. That's an unmatched level of unproductivity to spend most of your time in front of the TV but what do I know? Maybe Mama's getting paid by Zee World."

Adewale added:

"I think this is the best thing. You people have the habit of ghosting your phone when you send us messages. We will now buy from our good heart and the complaints won’t be from this planet. I wish there was an alarm that could jolt you people back to reality sef."

See the post below:

Man praises wife over great sacrifice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video captured a husband appreciating his wife for leaving her career to create herself for their children.

The husband disclosed that the woman gave up her job seven years ago and played a vital role in her children’s achievements.

Source: Legit.ng