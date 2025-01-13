The Deeper Christian Life Bible Church is leading the way in the AI revolution in terms of using it to teach the Bible

The Deeper Christian Life Bible Church (DCLBC), a Nigerian church with large congregants worldwide, has stepped up its use of technology for the propagation of the gosepl.

The church was founded by holiness preacher Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi, who is known for the exceptional way he teaches the Bible.

The AskKumuyiAI has paid version. Photo credit: Facebook/Pastor W.F. Kumuyi.

Source: Facebook

Many people have always accused the Deeper Life Church of failing to embrace technological innovations in the past, as such innovations were viewed as worldly.

However, the church is now leading the way in terms of the use of technological tools to spread the gospel.

Recently, the Deeper Life Church launched an AI that could churn out answers like ChatGPT.

The AI is known as AskKumuyiAi, and it answers Christian questions based on the teachings of Pastor W.F. Kumuyi.

Here are five things you need to know about the Deeper Life AI, which has excited social media users.

1. It can be accessed on desktop and WhatsApp

The AskKumuyi AI is available on desktop and WhatsApp. It can be accessed through the web address https://askkumuyi.ai/.

Also, it is available on WhatsApp the same way Meta AI is integrated with the messaging app.

The Whatsapp version has an image of Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, and responses are generated once a question is sent in the form of a message.

2. It is based on the teachings of Pastor W.F. Kumuyi

The AskKumuyiAI returns answers based on the teachings of Pastor Kumuyi.

Once a question is asked about any Christian topic, the AI fetches the answers from a sermon preached on that topic by Pastor Kumuyi or the church.

The AI sometimes cites the particular sermon and also gives the date the sermon was first preached.

For instance, when a Legit.ng reporter asked the AI what the Bible said about tithe, it said:

"The Bible has a rich teaching on tithes, which refers to the practice of giving one-tenth of one's income to God. Here are key insights based on the teachings of Pastor W.F. Kumuyi. The tithe is a biblical mandate that originates from the Old Testament. It is defined as one-tenth of one’s earnings or profits, and this principle was practised even before the Mosaic law.

"In essence, tithing is not merely a duty but an opportunity to acknowledge God's provision, demonstrate faith, and contribute to the welfare of the church and community. Individuals are encouraged to give willingly and cheerfully, reflecting on God's immense love and grace in their lives."

3. The AskKumuyiAi has free and paid versions

While it is entirely free to ask questions on the Kumuyi AI, there are paid versions that give users access to more resources on the AI.

According to the site's information, the free version allows a registered user to ask 20 questions only.

The free version also gives the user access to all sermons, outlines, and resources, 1 online creation, short-length translations, and 108 language translations. It, however, has limitations and one needs to pay to unlock more.

The paid version of the Kumuyi AI starts from $9.99 (N15,544.54) per month and gives access to more resources.

Also, the premium version goes for $19.99 (N31,104.64) per month. Churches are charged $49.99 (N77,784.94) per month for the paid version.

4. The Kumuyi AI hosts enormous Bible resources for learning

According to the Christian-based AI, the app holds information on the teachings of Pastor Kumuyi from at least the past ten years.

It hosts all the sermons preached at the leadership congress for the past 15 years. It also stores retreat messages and special event teaching; search the scriptures outlines from the last 10 years and much more.

The Kumuyi AI is described as:

"A transformative search engine for searching, summarizing,and developing outlines all based on the teachings of Pastor Dr. W.F. Kumuyi. It is designed to share the life-changing good news of Jesus Christ through the ministry of Pastor Dr. W.F. Kumuyi."

5. Kumuyi AI can translate answers to 108 languages

The AskKumuyiAI does not only give answers in one language, but has the ability to translate the answer to other languages based on what the user wants.

According to the church:

"For over 50 years, Pastor Kumuyi has inspired millions with his profound biblical insights, unwavering commitment to truth, and a heart for evangelism. At AskKumuyi.ai, we are driven by the Mark 16:15 commission and bring the volumes and depth of biblical insight to people around the globe in an innovatively accessible way.

"Additionally, the life-changing good news of Jesus Christ can be translated to over 108 languages through this innovative tool."

Source: Legit.ng