A Nigerian man has moved to Canada to further his studies after winning a scholarship for a masters degree program

The lucky student, Aghoghomena Akasukpe, will be pursuing a master's degree program in computer science at Ontario Tech University

Akasukpe said he is a research-based student, and he will be focusing on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity

A Nigerian man is now a student in Canada, where he is pursuing a master's degree in computer science.

The lucky student, Aghoghomena Akasukpe, made a post on LinkedIn to celebrate after enrolling at Ontario Tech University.

While at Ontario Tech University, Akasukpe will be focusing his research on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

He said:

"I'm excited to share that I've officially started my Master's in Computer Science at Ontario Tech University! As a research-based student, I'll be focusing on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, two areas I'm incredibly passionate about. I’m extremely fortunate to have the guidance of two brilliant professors throughout this journey."

Akasukpe said he would be studying under the Dean's Graduate Scholarship and he expressed gratitude for the great opportunity.

"I'm also incredibly grateful to have been awarded the Dean's Graduate Scholarship by Ontario Tech University. This scholarship is an honor and a huge encouragement as I embark on this exciting academic journey."

Apart from being a student, Akasukpe said he would be working as a teaching assistant.

He noted:

"In addition, I’ll be working as both a teaching assistant and a graduate research asistant. As a TA, I’ll assist students with coursework, and as a GRA, I’ll contribute to cutting-edge research in AI and Cybersecurity. I’m excited to be involved in these roles and look forward to the growth and learning they will bring. Looking forward to all the challenges and discoveries ahead."

Reactions as Nigerian man becomes a student in Canada

Michael Ogu, PhD said:

"My man! Happy to see you MOVING bro! Very impressed... Wish you very good success, and may all your dreams come true!"

Nneoma Amechi said:

"Super proud of you Happiness. The world is yet to see what God has in store for you."

Gbolahan Adekola said:

"Well deserved brother. Congratulations."

Emmanuel Akor said:

"Big Congratulations brother! Wishing you the best."

Mileke Kolawole said:

"Very well deserved my good man. Congratulations!"

Onyinyechukwu Kene-Mbuba said:

"So Proud of You Happiness. Wishing you all the best on this new phase of your life!"

Bolarinwa Ahmed said:

"Congratulations Aghoghomena, it is well deserved. Rooting for you bro."

ALBERT ANKOMAH DODOO said:

"Congratulations on achieving this feat!"

