Some internet users said the unidentified bus conductor works in Abuja and is a jovial fellow.

The bus conductor corrected a passenger's pronunciation of the word "concern." Photo Credit: @Albinonaija

An impressed X user, @Albinonaija, shared a video of the bus conductor correcting a passenger's pronunciation of the word "concern."

"Conductor wey dey correct English," @Albinonaija tweeted.

In the clip, the conductor was collecting the bus fares from passengers when he encountered one particular passenger, and he said:

"Who dash you cap wey you wear? That cap be like, be like CIA cap. Where you dey work?"

The passenger appeared displeased by the bus conductor's question and replied him in Pidgin that it was not something he should be concerned with.

The bus conductor clapped back by faulting the passenger's pronunciation of "concern" and giving him the right way, a response that sent other passengers into a frenzy.

He also corrected another passenger about the word "secretariat."

The clip made the rounds on social media, with many praising the bus conductor's command of English.

Abaa Manasseh Msughter said:

"Some people may look down on him because he is doing conductor. The fact is that he can pay most of his Passenger's salary and still remain change. I can boost of at least 80% of his Passengers.

"Do anything legit that will put food on your table but plan not to do it at old age, invest in something else. No be everything be salary or office work."

Dictionary Empiredy said:

"When you finally get the opportunity to let people know u are well educated but Nigeria has given u a part time job😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Pretty Ann Usoro said:

"Omg this is hilarious!! I've watched it over and over again and it still cracks me up 🤣🤣🤣."

Ekaette Eyime said:

"Look down on no one.

"Cus u dnt know why dere r where d are today.

"Must university graduate r working as drives in dis forsaken country of us.

"GOD help us all.❤"

Matthew Adeyi said:

"Came across him on my way to area 1 abj.

"😂 Trust me, his facial expression alone will make u burst into laughter.

"He's very funny and educated."

Serlina Enesco Matthew said:

"I know this guy in Abuja, they normally load from mararaba to Abuja town,he Is funny a very funny fellow, no dull moments once you enter their bus."

Borisade Adeyinka said:

"A lot of university graduates are working as Okada riders and bus conductors in a country flowing with milk and honey. Sad."

Clifford Jude Brain Chinwendu said:

"He told me not to call him 'Conductor' rather I should call him 'Bus financial secretary.''

