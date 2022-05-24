A Nigerian lady has got people talking online as she acted as a conductor for a bus going to Shrewsbury Town in London

Vicky stood like a proper Lagos transport worker at the entrance of the bus as she called out destination to surprised passengers

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video were entertained as they said she took the typical 'agbero' character to the UK

A Nigerian lady known as Vicky on TikTok has shared a video showing her acting as a proper Lagos conductor in the UK.

Standing at the entrance of a public bus, the lady called out the destination the bus was going to. White passengers who wanted to board were taken aback and found it funny.

People said that the lady took agbero behaviour to the UK. Photo source: TikTok/@mztoks

Source: UGC

Straight to Shrewsbury

While the Nigerian was performing like a conductor of a bus that needed none, a man who was in on her act could not stop laughing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Passengers humoured her and got on the bus. A white man even had to confirm if the bus was really going to Shrewsbury.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of views with tens of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

F.O said:

"Omo Iya mi kilonsele, she change wa."

Kiki Okams said:

"You didn’t add 'wole pelu change o'."

hibeekae24 wondered:

"Oh my God! What is this?"

Iampreciousifeanyi said:

"werey. what are you doing"

She replied:

"Olorun I dy call passenger."

Bombo Man said:

"u no dey naija ooo."

TheOdigieBrothersBackUp said:

"It’s like I’d just leave This app for you people oh."

oladixton said:

"na we go soon spoil ilu oyinbo finally......Lagos in London at last. use agege or mushin voice n slang joor. wo Le pelu change e o."

Victor Ogunjimi said:

"u na don carry u na agbero ways enter UK."

Ladies behaved like conductors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady with the handle @noblekitkat and her friends made a video that shows typical Nigerian behaviour.

While on a public bus in the UK, the ladies turned it into a noise-filled vehicle as is customary for danfo buses in Lagos state.

The whole vehicle became a din of conductors' voices trying to inform passengers of different bus stops as they shouted "o wa, o wa o."

Source: Legit.ng