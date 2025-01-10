A PhD student in the United States has appreciated a kind woman who sold food to him on credit when he was a corps member in Ibadan

The ex-corps member made an appeal on Facebook, seeking to reconnect with the woman who saved him from potentially developing ulcer

Internet users reconnected him with the kindhearted woman, and the grateful international student sent her money

Ifeanyi Eze, a Nigerian student in the diaspora, has melted hearts over his cash gift to a woman, Mama Kowope, who sold food to him on credit years ago when he was posted to Ibadan for his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Ifeanyi, in a Facebook post, recounted how Mama Kowope saved him from starving and getting ulcer.

Ifeanyi Eze sent the woman N50k. Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Eze

The PhD student said she owned a shop adjacent to his place of primary assignment, Holy Trinity Grammar School, Old Ife Road, Ibadan, and lived with her little granddaughter.

Mama Kowope also extended her kind gesture to other corps members by giving them chilled water on their way home from Community Development Service (CDS).

A grateful Ifeanyi begged netizens to reconnect him with the woman, as he wanted to give her N50k.

"Someone please help me find the woman… I have N50k for the woman that used to sell me food on credit when I was serving (starving) at Ibadan. She owns a shop adjacent my PPA, Holy Trinity Grammar School, Old Ife Road, Ibadan… she’s dark in complexion, elderly and doesn’t speak English frequently.

"She lived with a small granddaughter when I was there. Her shop is between the school and Ibadan Central Hospital. Unfortunately I have forgotten her name. It’s already 6 years.

"If you’re around that area, find her… I wanna speak with her and appreciate her kindness.

"She often gave kopas chilled water when we’re walking home from CDS. She sell groceries for me on credit until I received alawe. If not for her, I might have developed ulcer.

"Help me find her abeg," he wrote.

Ifeanyi reconnects with Mama Kowope

In a follow-up post, Ifeanyi confirmed that someone reconnected him with Mama Kowope. He shared a screenshot from his video call with her, expressing delight that she still looked strong and healthy.

Ifeanyi gifted the woman N50k. His Facebook post read:

"Great to see Mama Kowope. She’s still strong and healthy. Thank God for this. It’s the remembrance that matters most, not the amount.

"When I have more, I will do better. Insha Allah 🙏🏽.

"Thanks to Akinlabi Ibraheem Alabi for connecting us."

People commend Ifeanyi Eze

Onyinyechi ikoro Awarun said:

"God bless you sir.

"Don't mind those that said the amount is too small, they always look for what to criticizes."

Onyekwere Amarachi Grace said:

"Power of social media.

"God bless you for remembering her.

"God bless me so I can put a smile on my primary six teacher , she's the reason I wrote my waec."

Akinlabi Ibraheem Alabi said:

"Thank you for all you do Ifeanyi Ezee.

"God blessings on you.

"She's happily see you on facetime and gratefully 🙏🏿."

Asiyai Frank P said:

"God bless you for remembering what someone did for you years back. if everyone could be like this the world would have been better than this. God will remember you always as you remember mama."

Igwe Henry said:

"Great one brother. This is what it means to be once brothers keeper. Humanity is made of this.

"No religious belief, affiliation to either faith, prayer house, man of God or doctrine can teach empathy, because its innate. If you have it, you have it. Thank you Ifeanyi Eze for your kind gesture."

David Ubani said:

"Social media is such a powerful tool.

"Technology when utilized well is an enabler and a connector.

"All the way from the United States, your goodwill, assistance and generosity was felt in Nigeria within a matter of hours.

"Best news I’ve seen all day 👍👍👏🏼👏🏼.

"Kudos."

